Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport

TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
#Spring Garden#Design#Infrastructure#West End#Urban Construction
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
WHYY

What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input

In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties

CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Code Red declared for Montgomery County

A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Drive-by Shooter Fires at Men Filling Tire With Air at Philly Gas Station

Two men pumping air into their tires at a gas station were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting near the Philadelphia-Montgomery County border early Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue at Oak Lane Road in the East Oak Lane neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

