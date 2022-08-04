Read on gridphilly.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
PennDOT Begins Improvements to MacDade Boulevard and I-476 Interchange
RIDLEY TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will begin on Wednesday, August 10, on a project to improve travel and safety on a section of MacDade Boulevard and at the northbound Interstate 476 and MacDade Boulevard Interchange in Ridley Township, Delaware County. Under...
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
fox29.com
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
Three West Mount Airy businesses hit by overnight break-ins
One business owner said she was shocked when she saw video showing a suspect breaking into her restaurant's basement.
Bottega Rittenhouse to Come to Philadelphia
The new concept by Chef Luan Tota is predicted to debut later this year
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Restricts Local Highways Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Four state-owned highways in western Montgomery County are among dozens covering more than 200 miles of roads across the five-county Southeast Pennsylvania region that will be restricted this week for repair and resurface operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work schedules and locations...
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Motorists Warned About Delays: Several State Highways to be Restricted Next Week in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted next week in Delaware County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is...
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input
In the coming weeks, the Roundhouse will be completely empty, ending its six-decade reign as the headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department. But as the force settles into its new space on North Broad Street, the next chapter for the iconic city-owned building at 7th and Race streets remains unwritten. City officials say demolishing the handcuff-esque property is a possibility, but so is an adaptive reuse project that leaves the concrete structure standing.
PennDOT to Repair US 1 in Delaware and Chester Counties
CHADDS FORD, PA — U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane close in both directions between Chadds Ford School Drive/Fairville Road and U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) on Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, for median attenuator installation under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
morethanthecurve.com
Code Red declared for Montgomery County
A “Code Red” Hot Weather Emergency has been declared for Montgomery County by the county commissioners based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. The “Code Red” Declaration begins on August 4th at noon and is scheduled to end the same day at 8:00 p.m.
NBC Philadelphia
Drive-by Shooter Fires at Men Filling Tire With Air at Philly Gas Station
Two men pumping air into their tires at a gas station were shot during an apparent drive-by shooting near the Philadelphia-Montgomery County border early Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 1:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue at Oak Lane Road in the East Oak Lane neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.
