Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania's newest political party has candidates for governor and senator on ballot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania has a new political party, the Keystone Party, and it's running candidates for both governor and U.S. senator this November."All the political parties out there today, they rarely talk about the solutions to problems, solutions that every day Pennsylvanians are already on board with," said Keystone Party Chair Gus Tatlas.Tatlas says the views of many Pennsylvanians cannot be reflected by only two parties. "Is it reasonable to think that only two major parties can accurately represent the voices of all those people? No. it's ridiculous. So when we are out on the street, collecting all those petitions,...
WITF

Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization

The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Business
Washington State
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Industry
Washington, PA
PennLive.com

Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
Pocono Update

Mail-In Voting Will Remain An Option For Pennsylvanians

The verdict is in. Mail-in voting will remain an option in Pennsylvania after a ruling from State Supreme Court. Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's decision to uphold the constitutionality of no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Assuring eligible Pennsylvanians can vote by mail-in ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
philasun.com

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election in Philadelphia, Pa. Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Voters of all kinds, including independents, were allowed to vote on four ballot questions, including two that stemmed from Republican lawmakers’ dissatisfaction with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, wielded his authority during the COVID-19 crisis. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit report: Police pension error means a $75,000 repayment to Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – City pension rules and details can make for dull reading, but a recent auditor general’s report shows the costs of a mistake. A compliance audit of the Waynesburg Borough Police Pension Plan form, in southwest Pennsylvania, that covered 2017-21 noted that an error led to a $75,000 overpayment, which must be repaid to the state with interest.
WAYNESBURG, PA
WBRE

Warehouse proposal raises wetland concerns in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new warehouse in Pocono Township are raising concerns among its residents. Tension was high among residents who attended the public hearing last night. Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say if passed, this warehouse is going to destroy a nearby wetland and they will do everything […]
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

