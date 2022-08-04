ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Breaking: Scott Cepicky defeats Jason Gilliam for State House District 64

By OLIVIA ADAMS Main Street Maury
mainstreetmaury.com
 2 days ago
Read on www.mainstreetmaury.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Cepicky
Washington Examiner

Andy Ogles wins Republican nod in redrawn Tennessee GOP pickup district

Andy Ogles emerged from a crowded and expensive Republican field in. 5th Congressional District primary for a chance to flip the open seat left by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN). Ogles, mayor of Maury County, was projected by the Associated Press early Friday morning to secure the GOP nod after a contentious nine-way primary campaign. He will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Republican
Washington Examiner

Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot. While the elections board investigated inconsistencies in the Green Party’s signature sheets, initially rejecting its petition at a June 30 meeting before reversing the decision Monday, the party missed the July 1 candidate filing deadline set in state law. With an Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline looming, the Green Party needs a favorable outcome in federal court next week for its U.S. Senate candidate to appear alongside Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians this fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy