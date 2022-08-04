Breaking: Scott Cepicky defeats Jason Gilliam for State House District 64

Read on www.mainstreetmaury.com
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
GOP’s John James to face 75-year-old retired judge for swing House seat in Michigan
Voters in suburban Detroit picked nominees in a highly competitive House race on Tuesday, with Republicans choosing businessman John James and Democrats picking Carl Marlinga, a retired judge, to face off for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District. James, a businessman and Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, was...
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
Pro-impeachment Rep. Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed GOP Washington primary foe
Rep. Dan Newhouse survived the first round of a Republican primary challenge in Washington's 4th Congressional District on Friday, advancing to the November ballot in a race that was a test of political fortunes for GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
Andy Ogles wins Republican nod in redrawn Tennessee GOP pickup district
Andy Ogles emerged from a crowded and expensive Republican field in. 5th Congressional District primary for a chance to flip the open seat left by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN). Ogles, mayor of Maury County, was projected by the Associated Press early Friday morning to secure the GOP nod after a contentious nine-way primary campaign. He will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
In incumbent vs. incumbent primary, Millennial Democrat Haley Stevens leads
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), a candidate in Michigan's 11th district, said she hopes to appeal to progressive voters with her climate, abortion and economic plans. "What we have right now with the Biden-Harris administration and the Democratic House is a plan to deliver for working Americans," Stevens said.Aug. 3, 2022.
Eli Crane wins Arizona GOP House primary to face Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran
Former Navy SEAL Eli Crane, who went on Shark Tank to pitch a company that turns bullets into bottle openers, won Tuesday's GOP primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. He beat seven challengers, including Arizona's first black Republican state legislator and another believed to be a key player of the QAnon movement. Crane will face incumbent Rep. Tom O'Halleran, one of the most endangered House Democrats in the country, in November's general election.
Trump-Backed Cox's Chances to Beat Hogan-Backed Schulz in Maryland: Polls
The anti-Trump GOP governor's preferred successor will face off against the candidate favored by the former president in a primary.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats, accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot, have asked a state court to overturn a unanimous elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot. While the elections board investigated inconsistencies in the Green Party’s signature sheets, initially rejecting its petition at a June 30 meeting before reversing the decision Monday, the party missed the July 1 candidate filing deadline set in state law. With an Aug. 12 ballot printing deadline looming, the Green Party needs a favorable outcome in federal court next week for its U.S. Senate candidate to appear alongside Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians this fall.
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds exploring run for House GOP leadership
EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Byron Donalds, a rising GOP star from Florida, is exploring a run for chairman of the House Republican Conference. Donalds, a first term lawmaker, told Fox News Digital he was weighing a run for the post during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.
U.S. Rep. Tlaib wins Democratic primary for new Detroit-Dearborn district
U.S Rep. Rashida Tlaib has secured the Democratic nomination for the newly drawn 12th Congressional District on Wednesday, defeating three challengers.
