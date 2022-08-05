Read on www.techspot.com
Related
Frogun
Frogun isn’t poorly designed. While I ran into some unfortunate bugs, the actual level design is reasonable, even if you can’t easily tell them apart. There’s a lot to be said about its success in delivering on its thesis. It maybe is exactly what it wants to be. I can certainly see it clicking with some people, and those people will find a lot of enjoyment here.
Tactics Ogre remake heads to PC and consoles this November
In brief: Square Enix has announced plans to bring Tactics Ogre: Reborn to modern consoles and Steam later this year, marking the first time the tactical role-playing game will be available on PC. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was originally developed and published by Quest Corporation in 1995 for...
SNK announces the first new Fatal Fury game in well over 20 years
What just happened? Japanese video game maker SNK Corporation has confirmed rumors that it is developing a new entry in the long-dormant Fatal Fury fighting game franchise. SNK announced the new project on Twitter and published a teaser trailer on YouTube. The 30-second clip doesn't feature any gameplay but that is to be expected considering the title has just been greenlit.
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend, and you can buy it for 60% off
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: If you've been waiting for the perfect opportunity to take Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 for a spin, now is the time. From now through August 7, the action-adventure first-person shooter is completely free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and on PC. The free weekend includes access to the full game as well as additional crossover missions featuring Danny Trejo, Rambo and Stranger Things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
OMITB Blackout Culminates in a Big Reveal — Plus, a Killer New Theory!
Click here to read the full article. Another piece of Only Murders‘ Season 2 puzzle has been flipped over — and it’s a big one. At the end of Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” Detective Kreps (played by Michael Rapaport) is revealed as Glitter Guy. Kreps just so happens to be in the neighborhood when the blackout ends and power is restored to the Arconia. He’d be well within his right to arrest Mabel for stabbing a man on the subway, but he doesn’t. As Kreps and Mabel are talking, Howard accidentally bumps into his left shoulder, which is clearly sore. The detective...
Cool guy
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Tauseef khan
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DINDA BATUBARA
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
YouTube is testing a pinch-to-zoom feature until September 1
In brief: YouTube's latest Premium feature allows pinch-to-zoom on mobile devices. Of course, its usefulness may depend on the resolution of a video and the user's device screen. It's in a testing phase, but keep in mind that YouTube's experiments often don't reach public availability. From now until September 1,...
Netflix's video game push hampered by low user engagement
Bottom line: Netflix's journey into gaming is off to a decent start but they have a long way to go. Equally as important as building a great catalog of games is to get the word out. I'd argue that many people probably don't even know that Netflix currently offers games.
Steam beta adds support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
In brief: Steam has a new beta patch that supports the Nintendo Switch's original Joy-Con gamepads. The feature comes just a week after Valve added compatibility for Switch Online classic controllers. The company has gradually brought various controllers onboard over the years, and the list will likely keep growing. This...
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0