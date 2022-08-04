Read on www.motortrend.com
When we first began kicking around the idea of adding a podcast/vodcast to our The InEVitable project, we came up with a list of must have guests. You can imagine some of the names: Elon Musk, obviously, as well as folks like Linda Zhang (Ford Lightning team leader) and Al Oppenheiser (Mr. EV at General Motors). But, more than anyone, we wanted this episode's incredible guest, beloved actor (Stan Sitwell!) and life-long environmental activist, Ed Begley Jr. Why? Well, I've personally been a fan of his since 1985 when I saw the weirdo monster comedy Transylvania 6-5000 starring him, Jeff Goldblum, and Geena Davis. But that's not why we wanted him for The InEVitable. No, it's because Begley Jr. has been driving an electric car since 1970. You read that right! He's been driving EVs since Nixon's first term! How crazy is that? Pretty crazy, says us!
