ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

The InEVitable Vodcast Episode 8: Actor and Activist Ed Begley Jr.

When we first began kicking around the idea of adding a podcast/vodcast to our The InEVitable project, we came up with a list of must have guests. You can imagine some of the names: Elon Musk, obviously, as well as folks like Linda Zhang (Ford Lightning team leader) and Al Oppenheiser (Mr. EV at General Motors). But, more than anyone, we wanted this episode's incredible guest, beloved actor (Stan Sitwell!) and life-long environmental activist, Ed Begley Jr. Why? Well, I've personally been a fan of his since 1985 when I saw the weirdo monster comedy Transylvania 6-5000 starring him, Jeff Goldblum, and Geena Davis. But that's not why we wanted him for The InEVitable. No, it's because Begley Jr. has been driving an electric car since 1970. You read that right! He's been driving EVs since Nixon's first term! How crazy is that? Pretty crazy, says us!
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Rachel Maddow’s Upcoming Projects Include Another Podcast, Book, 2 Potential Movies and 2 Potential TV Shows

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A wide ranging profile of Rachel Maddow was published in Vanity Fair this past weekend—and it represents the longtime cable news host’s first interview since it was announced that she would be stepping away from her five-night-a-week MSNBC program.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Chelsea Handler Bares All In Raunchy Instagram Reel Following Jo Koy Split

All wrapped up! Comedian Chelsea Handler got silly and steamy on social media on Tuesday, July 26, taking to Instagram with a clip depicting her wearing only tape while dancing to Lizzo’s single “About D*mn Time.”“The rhythm is never going to ‘get’ me,” the Candid Chelsea star captioned the clip, which recreates the "Truth Hurts" songstress’ recent viral video. While Lizzo sported an outfit crafted of Balenciaga caution tape in her original post, Handler took a different approach, rocking what appears to be blue painter’s tape.The raunchy reel comes shortly after the talk show host revealed that she and her...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Seth Meyers Says It’s ‘Deeply Embarrassing’ How Excited He Was for ‘Late Night’ Emmy Nomination

This story about Seth Meyers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Seth Meyers was not prepared for “Late Night” to finally break into the Emmys’ variety-talk category this year. In fact, he was bracing for disappointment. Again. “Because I’m — I think the word my wife used was psycho — I turned my phone off and went for a long run,” Meyers said when asked what he was doing when the nominations were announced.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Carolla
MotorTrend Magazine

Road-Trip Sleeper! 1964 Bel Air Wagon Hides a Supercharged Secret

Seven-hundred horsepower station wagons aren't only a late-model, mostly European thing. Spotted on HOT ROD Power Tour 2021, Brandon Pierce's 1964 Bel Air wagon may look like a plain, muscle car-era family truckster, but the cowled hood hides—pause for effect—an LS swap. Big deal, you may be thinking, everyone and their mother does an LS swap these days. Maybe, but that doesn't mean a built 5.3-liter LS V-8 with a ProCharger D-1SC supercharger in a for-all-intents-and-purposes stock station wagon running on pump gas isn't cool.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy