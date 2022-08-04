Read on www.amazinavenue.com
Video: Max Fried smacks his head on ground after making throw
Max Fried gave Atlanta Braves fans a scare on Saturday night when he faceplanted into the turf at Citi Field. Fried was pitching for the Braves against the Mets, and New York had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the third. Darin Ruf hit a grounder to first baseman Matt Olson, who threw to second in hopes of a 3-6-1 double play. They got the force at second, but they weren’t able to turn the double play at first due to a bounced throw.
Yardbarker
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Yankees: New York’s biggest MLB trade deadline surprise
It was another productive MLB Trade Deadline for the 70-36 New York Yankees. They made numerous moves, including the acquisitions of Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, and Harrison Bader, while parting ways with Jordan Montgomery and the struggling Joey Gallo. Overall, the Yankees undoubtedly got better as they look to make a run at a World Series come October.
Bobby Bonilla's infamous Mets contract sells at auction for $180,000
The infamous deferred compensation agreement in Bobby Bonilla's New York Mets contract sells at auction on collectibles marketplace Goldin.
New acquisitions quick to give Mets boost
Maybe it will turn out that the Mets are one of the teams who didn’t make the most noise over the past couple of weeks, or trade for stars -- Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin and Darin Ruf were the position players they added -- and still made one of the best teams in baseball better. And maybe a lot better.
FOX Sports
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
Max Scherzer Ks 11, pitches Mets past Braves for DH sweep
NEW YORK — (AP) — Max Scherzer tied a season high with 11 strikeouts over seven innings and the New York Mets beat the sloppy Atlanta Braves 6-2 Saturday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor had three hits and three RBIs as New York took the...
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
MLB insider: Yankees 'will be factors' if Angels make Shohei Ohtani available via trade
While the New York Yankees were unable to gain any real traction on an MLB trade-deadline deal for Juan Soto, one league insider believes they will definitely be players if Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is traded this offseason. Soto was undoubtedly the biggest fish on the trade market...
Intense Braves-Mets series heats up with doubleheader
The calendar — and hot and humid conditions in New York — are reminders this is only the first weekend
