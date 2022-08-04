ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Watch: Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres

By mountain top media
mountain-topmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mountain-topmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres

The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Drury
MLB

5 bets to consider for Padres-Dodgers Sunday night showdown

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball features a showdown between two of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers will host the Padres, who were the talk of baseball following the Trade Deadline. They managed to acquire superstar Juan Soto, as well as Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury. Those additions -- plus the looming return of Fernando Tatis Jr. -- make the Padres a terrifying potential opponent in the postseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy