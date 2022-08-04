ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza Hotel in Houston, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the lender-owned (REO), 216-key Four Points by Sheraton Houston Greenway Plaza, located at 2828 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77098. The mid-rise, select-service hotel property, built in 1975, was purchased by Rainier Development & Construction, based in Seattle, Washington, from Emigrant Bank, based...
HOUSTON, TX
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022

Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport looks to add flights to Dallas, Houston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A grant from the Federal Government to West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will be used to make a connection to the Lone Star State. Airport Director Nick Keller says the money will be used to support new services to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) or Houston George Bush Intercontinental […]
DALLAS, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Gear heads’ get ready! ‘Cars & Coffee’ held at north Houston’s City Place 1st Sunday of every month

“First Sundays” will never be the same as a new event series for car enthusiasts is bringing community and family fun back in a big way. Fans, families, friends and community members can enjoy “Cars & Coffee” in a laid-back affair with no revving, burnouts or loud music. Whether someone is an automobile enthusiast looking to connect with other car experts, or simply seeking leisurely Sunday fun, the showcase provides something for all audiences. With Tourq’d Houston and Noe’s Café’s dedication to bringing people together through shared experiences, this event is the perfect way to network with neighbors and become more involved with the community at City Place.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Investors Grab Apartment Complex

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
KHOU

Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?

HOUSTON — Why is concern brewing about a beer shortage in the U.S.?. Like many other industries, beer brewers have been hit hard thanks to supply chain disruptions. Everything from a spike in the cost of bottles and cans to concerns over grain supply thanks to the war in Ukraine have been causing trouble for beer makers lately.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New resident, rapper 50 Cent, hosts music and comedy festival downtown Houston; Here’s some major celebrities expected to come

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
HOUSTON, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Two East Texas Cities Among 25 in Texas Suing Disney+, Hulu, Netflix

Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, chances are pretty good that you're subscribed to at least one, or possibly all, of those streaming services. I am. One thing you may not know, which I didn't until I ran across this report, is that those streaming services have fees that they must pay to Texas cities. 25 cities in Texas, including two from East Texas have filed suit against the above streaming services because they haven't paid their fees to those cities.
TEXAS STATE
Aubrey R Taylor Reports©

William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand Man

Mayor Sylvester Turner and his top aide, William-Paul Thomas are frequent visitors of the historic Turkey Leg Hut.Facebook Page. This is not a good look for "Sly" as Mayor Sylvester Turner is affectionately referred to in some parts of Houston, Texas. But he's not called "Sly" for nothing. Why do people call Mayor Sylvester Turner "Sly" in these parts? Well, it's not because his name is Sylvester. According to the dictionary, sly means that a person has a cunning and deceitful nature about them. And this definition fits our crooked, lying, and conniving mayor perfectly. What does conniving mean? Well, when someone pretends to be ignorant on a matter that they are fully aware of like Mayor Sylvester oftentimes does, they are typically labeled as a conniving individual. So, is it possible that Mayor Sylvester Turner's right-hand man (William-Paul Thomas) was able to somehow plead guilty to federal public corruption charges, and Mayor Sylvester Turner does not know anything about it -- like he proclaimed yesterday, at City Hall, in downtown?
HOUSTON, TX

