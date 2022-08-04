Read on www.chronicleonline.com
Citrus County Chronicle
First day of school Wednesday
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the Citrus County School District, and with so many new teachers hired and students enrolled, motorists can expect packed roads in the mornings and mid-afternoons once again as summer officially comes to an end. As of Aug. 1, there are...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daniels knowledge, care perfect fit for School Board
Like so many others in Citrus County, including the Chronicle, I am endorsing Deborah Daniels for Citrus County School Board. Others have told of her qualifications – being a recently retired middle school teacher to her relationships with parents and teachers. I am pleased to have served with her in several organizations plus a book club.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Sunday, Aug. 7
(Re Friday, Aug. 5’s front-page story, “FDOT officially halts turnpike routes”): BOCC, your no-build resolution worked for the Northern Turnpike Extension. How about a one-phase-build resolution for the Suncoast Parkway to U.S. 19?. Now we have to pay for festival. (Re Friday, Aug. 5’s Page A3 story,...
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to meet ahead of first day of school
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Aug. 9 will feature several routine annual approvals for the new school year, as well as some new items to discuss. Among the yearly approvals are items such as the AVID program for seven secondary schools, the LifeStream Behavioral Center agreement for LifeStream to provide its services to Citrus County Schools, and renewal of the Skyward and Sentinel One programs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Life Realtors
Selling your home? Andrea’s marketing and advertising experience ensures her client’s greatest exposure and results. The expertise, effort and care she employs in preparing a seller’s home for listing ensures the home’s maximum impact on the MLS, internet and social media. As Andrea’s customer, whether you...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Citrus County Chronicle
Elected leaders represent ‘all of the people’
Ron Kitchen and Scott Carnahan seem to have forgotten that there is a LGBTQ people in Inverness and Citrus County and their tax dollars help fund the library. Apparently, they don’t know that we are born this way. Even as children, I knew I was gay. I would have...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you for editorial supporting veteran’s as teachers
Thank you for the editorial on Aug. 3 entitled “Classroom instruction by veterans.”. There have been many comments that veterans may be ill-prepared to teach, so I was pleasantly surprised to see the requirements that they have a minimum of 60 college credits and a passing score on the FLDOE examination for bachelor degree level subjects.
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l It's TRIM season
Welcome August, and hello to TRIM (Truth In Millage) season!! I like to think of TRIM season as the end of a sports season like the Super Bowl, World Series, Masters, the BCS national championship game, etc. You practice hard for a long time to prepare you for your “Super Bowl.” That is what it’s like here at the Property Appraiser’s office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Powers has students’ best interest at heart
Not only is she currently the District 5 incumbent for the School Board, she is a mother, wife, grandmother, educator, proven public servant; and this is just the “tip of the iceberg.”. Linda is trustworthy, competent and uses common sense for the best interest of our students in Citrus...
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Citrus County Chronicle
Board failed to act in banning Gay pride displays
I am writing in response to the County Commissioners failure to ban “Gay Pride Displays” in Citrus County libraries. According to Commissioner (Holly) Davis, “they just want to be accepted”. Apparently the American Library Association (ALA) doesn’t agree with Ms. Davis’ assessment. On their website they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Keller Williams
Citrus County Chronicle
Unattended cooking sparks kitchen fire at Inglis home
An unattended pot of food cooking on a stovetop ignited a fire inside an Inglis home. No injuries were reported, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue, but first responders did provide oxygen to a rescued dog. County firefighters responded at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, to the house off of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tourism officials to discuss changing scallop bag limits
Scalloping is big business in Citrus County and tourist officials want to make sure the activity remains viable for the long haul. Tourist Development Council members will meet Wednesday to discuss tweaking the current bag limits to ensure scoop yields remain high. Low scallop numbers have caused some concern and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Council to decide on increased parking fines, land use change, annexation of King's Bay
Illegal parking in Crystal River could soon become a costlier after Monday when the city council considers hiking parking fines. “As the city becomes more popular to non-city residents, illegal parking is becoming more of an issue and a hindrance to city residents,” wrote City Manager Ken Frink to the council as part of the Monday agenda. “The purpose of this ordinance is to increase certain fines related to illegal parking to assist the city in enforcing existing rules by hopefully deterring certain illegal behavior.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Homosassa River gets second chance after governor's torch
Homosassa River Restoration gets breath of fresh air from Rep. Massullo. Massullo is doing what’s right for environment. The Homosassa River Restoration Project (HRRP) got a lifeline tossed its way when Rep. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto) came to the rescue after Gov. DeSantis took his saber and slashed $10 million in June from the state budget using his veto powers, monies needed for the HRRP to continue its environmental restoration efforts to restore the headsprings of the river after decades of pollution and negative impact.
