Gaylord, MI

Gaylord Tourism Official Talks Summer and Fall Fun in Northern MI|Megacast Interview, August 4, 2022

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
Northern Michigan man brandishing handgun during argument arrested

A 31-year-old Gaylord man has been taken into custody following an incident where he allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument about someone speeding down the road, Michigan State Police reported. Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers for the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a report of an...
