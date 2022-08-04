Gaylord Tourism Official Talks Summer and Fall Fun in Northern MI|Megacast Interview, August 4, 2022

A Gaylord man was arraigned for one count brandish firearm in public and one count firearm possess under the influence Monday, according to Michigan State Police. On August 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Estelle Road in Hayes Township for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, MSP says. The victim and his passenger were driving to a residence on Estelle Road, and when they arrived Gavin VanLuchene, 31, confronted the victim about speeding.

