Oakland County Non-Profit Provides Essentials to Foster Kids | Megacast Interview, August 4, 2022

On today’s edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft speaks with Dennis Wade from Oakland University’s Pawley Lean Institute about the University’s programs across disciplines teaching students ways to reduce waste and increase their efficiency in the workplace! Additionally, Tours Around Michigan Owner Candice Smith talks about her unique, interactive tours of all things Grand Rapids from history to the arts and more! Plus, Mercy Education Project Executive Director, Mark Mals talks about the organization’s work providing education services to underserved women and girls in southwest Detroit.

