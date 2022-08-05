Two Harbors Investment Corp, And Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read on via.news
Related
via.news
FAT Brands, And Calamos Global Total Return Fund, And Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO), Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 FAT Brands (FATBP) 17.99 -9% 10.99% 2022-08-03 16:44:18. 2...
via.news
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte S.A.B. De C.V., And New Residential Investment, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), New Residential Investment (NRZ), ONEOK (OKE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) 48.58 -1.12% 17.79%...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Credit Suisse Group (CS), Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS), American Tower (AMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself...
via.news
Hercules Technology Growth Capital, And Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU), Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) 14.45 -1.57% 9.13% 2022-07-23 23:49:05. 2 Western...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund, And UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, And Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund (MCA), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE), Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Share of Beneficial Interest (NXJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund...
via.news
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund, And Brandywine Realty Trust, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) 30.24 -1.63% 7.95% 2022-07-22 15:46:16. 2 Brandywine Realty Trust...
via.news
Orange, And Village Super Market, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Orange (ORAN), Village Super Market (VLGEA), Movado Group (MOV) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Orange (ORAN) 10.24 1.39% 9.62% 2022-08-05 14:44:06. 2 Village Super Market (VLGEA) 22.82 1.09% 4.43% 2022-08-01 13:09:07. 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
via.news
Carnival Plc Stock Over 21% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose by a staggering 21.68% in 14 days from $7.61 to $9.26 at 16:03 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Carnival Plc’s...
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
via.news
Towers Watson & Co Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.16% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Towers Watson & Co (TW) jumping 4.16% to $72.16 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Towers Watson & Co is 291060, 63.35% below its average volume of 794166. Towers Watson & Co’s last...
via.news
Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
via.news
Atlassian Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.68% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Atlassian rising 4.68% to $281.15 on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
Emerson Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights
Emerson Electric EMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Emerson Electric beat estimated earnings by 6.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $308.00 million from the same...
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock 9.67% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
via.news
First Industrial Realty Trust And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW), Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
OXY, surpassing the 20% stake. In an SEC regulatory filing, Berkshire said it paid about $391 million for nearly 6.7 million Occidental shares between August 4 and August 8. The purchases gave Berkshire 188.4 million Occidental shares, or 20.2% of reported shares outstanding, worth $11.3 billion. Reuters said that a...
via.news
Zillow Group Stock Was Up By 5.46% On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (ZG) jumping 5.46% to $39.41 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Zillow Group is 759911, 31.55% below its average volume of 1110190. Zillow Group’s last close was $37.37, 82.41% below its...
Comments / 0