Two Harbors Investment Corp, And Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. (AEE), West Bancorporation (WTBA), Hope Bancorp (HOPE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO