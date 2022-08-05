ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORE Capital Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

Related
via.news

Hercules Technology Growth Capital, And Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU), Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) 14.45 -1.57% 9.13% 2022-07-23 23:49:05. 2 Western...
STOCKS
via.news

Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund, And UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, And Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund (MCA), UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS (UVE), Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Share of Beneficial Interest (NXJ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Blackrock MuniYield California Quality Fund...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Zillow Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 5.61% Rise On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Zillow Group (Z) jumping 5.61% to $39.14 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Zillow Group is 3927570, 12.33% below its average volume of 4480110. Zillow Group’s last close was $37.06, 66.81% below its...
STOCKS
via.news

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte S.A.B. De C.V., And New Residential Investment, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), New Residential Investment (NRZ), ONEOK (OKE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) 48.58 -1.12% 17.79%...
INDUSTRY
via.news

Aurora Cannabis Stock 9.67% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
STOCKS

