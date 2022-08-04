Two arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO