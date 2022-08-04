Two arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Serve raid

Read on www.waff.com
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at US-431 in Albertville, Alabama. According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as...
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder after he allegedly stabbed his son on Friday morning. When deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 197, they found Damian Blaze Wade, 21, suffering from an apparent...
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; judge revokes his release
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges. The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.
Lanes of I-59 shut down after fatal crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency, the lanes are expected to remain impacted for several hours. A spokesman with the Alabama Law...
HPD hosts open house obstacle course
Pedestrian hit and killed in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:10 p.m. Thursday night a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Pedro Cazares-Castaneda, 50. Cazares-Castaneda was standing in the roadway when he was struck by a grey SUV. Cazares-Castaneda was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the...
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
Firework mishap following Trash Pandas game
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A mishap occurred during the fireworks show following the Huntsville Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies game at Toyota Field on 500 Trash Panda Way in Madison, AL. The fireworks show started behind center field at the end of the game before one shot over the right...
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
