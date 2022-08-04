Read on www.wwbl.com
Beginning of Illinois’ Tax Holiday Proves Popular
Families across Illinois have been taking advantage of the statewide tax cut on school supplies that began this past weekend. The tax holiday — which reduces the sales tax from six-and-a-quarter to one-and-a-quarter percent — runs through next Sunday. The tax break includes clothing such as shorts, pants,...
Indiana Rebates
You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic 125-dollar tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State...
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to...
Indiana Gas Prices: Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.96 a gallon, a penny lower than Sunday and ten cents lower than Monday’s national average of $4.06 a gallon. It’s also 20-cents lower than a week ago, 83-cents lower than a month ago,...
Indiana Passes Abortion Ban with Few Exceptions
Indiana is now the first state in the U.S. to have legislators approve an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. The ban takes effect on September 15th. Under the new legislation approved Friday, abortions can only be performed at hospitals or outpatient centers...
Average Price of Regular Unleaded Gas in Indiana Drops Below $4.00
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Indiana has dropped below $4.00 per gallon. The Triple-A says the average price of gas in Indiana Saturday stood at $3.99 a gallon, three cents lower than Friday and nine cents lower than Saturday’s national average of $4.08 a gallon.
