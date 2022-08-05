IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – From Iron Mountain to St. Ignace, eight cyclists from the Iron Mountain area plan on biking this 200-mile journey. “This is a brand new-event, brainchild of Scott Llewellyn, who’s also a member of our team,” said Melissa Wentarmini, Member, UP Honor Flight Cycling Team. “And just something a little different to help fundraise for U.P. Honor Flight and to also really try to increase awareness. Each of the members of the cycling team is somehow aligned or affiliated with the Armed Forces. Myself, for instance, my father was in the Air Force and my son is joining the Air Force. So, I am wearing an Air Force jersey. My husband is a Navy veteran, so he’ll be wearing a Navy jersey and each of the team members has a similar story.”

