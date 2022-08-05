Read on www.upmatters.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. In a statement, she said she has mild symptoms. The governor said she has been fully vaccinated and twice boosted. She tested negative on Monday afternoon, but tested positive on Monday evening. Whitmer said she...
Candidate Spotlight: Chris Lopez for Michigan’s 108th District seat
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Following Michigan’s August 2 Primary Election, a five-man race for the 108th District House of Representatives seat has been narrowed down to two. Chris Lopez, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and an Escanaba resident, is the nominee for the Democratic Party. After enlisting...
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed an invasive carp has been caught past the electric barriers in the Chicago-Area Waterway System. However, a Michigan biologist is telling people to back away from the proverbial ledge. According to a news release, the fish...
Pedaling to fly: Cyclists plan to bike 200 miles for U.P. Honor Flight
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – From Iron Mountain to St. Ignace, eight cyclists from the Iron Mountain area plan on biking this 200-mile journey. “This is a brand new-event, brainchild of Scott Llewellyn, who’s also a member of our team,” said Melissa Wentarmini, Member, UP Honor Flight Cycling Team. “And just something a little different to help fundraise for U.P. Honor Flight and to also really try to increase awareness. Each of the members of the cycling team is somehow aligned or affiliated with the Armed Forces. Myself, for instance, my father was in the Air Force and my son is joining the Air Force. So, I am wearing an Air Force jersey. My husband is a Navy veteran, so he’ll be wearing a Navy jersey and each of the team members has a similar story.”
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election following an investigation by the Michigan attorney general. The Republican candidate for state attorney general Matt DePerno is also on the list of people...
