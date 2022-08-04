25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Grand Mesa

Read on mix1043fm.com
Best Destinations for Summer Day Trips in Colorado
Are you searching for one more getaway before summer comes to an end? You'll find several fascinating adventures in Colorado, all within a few hour's drive. If you're ready for a last-minute summer day trip in Colorado, here's a short list of getaways to consider. Day Tripping In Colorado. Sometimes...
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Brave Enough to Hike Colorado’s Thrilling Devil’s Causeway?
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
Colorado Cairns: Is Rock Stacking Destructive or Desirable?
If you've ever hit the Colorado trails, you may have encountered small stacks of rocks balancing on top of each other. Those little piles of rocks are called cairns and they are deliberately placed in these formations. The practice of rock balancing dates back to prehistoric times. As years went...
Celebrities You Might Run Into in Colorado
It's pretty common knowledge that celebrities like Tim Allen, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and the South Park guys are from Colorado, but how many of them still live here? Better yet, is there any chance that you'll run into celebrities like this in Colorado?. The short answer is, yes. In...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
Breaking the Bank: The 5 Most Expensive Places for Renters in Colorado
It seems the price of homes in Colorado is steadily increasing and renters are trying their hardest to stretch their dollars. According to new data compiled by LawnLove, 5 metro areas in Colorado made the national listing of 2022’s Most Expensive Metro Areas to Rent. Big Cities Can Mean...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often, I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans and it's gotten to the point now where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves and I also often wonder why the IQ of the normal human is so low these days.
Check Out These Amazing Classic Cars For Sale in Colorado
From eye-catching colors to unique bodies, classic cars have so much character to them. It's really cool when these vintage vehicles are given new life and are fixed up to hit the road again. Classic Cars Currently For Sale in Colorado. Browse through the collection of vintage, antique and classic...
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
This Dangerous Colorado Mountain Peak Should Not Be Your First 14er
Climbing 14ers is a popular Colorado pastime, but Capitol Peak is not a climb for beginners. Capitol Peak is considered one of the most difficult 14ers in Colorado as well as one of the most dangerous. According to Out There Colorado, Capitol Peak is the third deadliest 14ers in the state behind Longs Peak and Maroon Bells. In 2017, five climbers died on the Capitol Peak climb within a six-week span.
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
Lane Splitting on a Motorcycle in Colorado: Is it Legal?
On Sunday, I hopped on Interstate 25 right as a heavy rain storm started. Driving north on Interstate 25 was a real treat. Weekend traffic and now standing water from the downpour made for quite the commute on Sunday afternoon. After passing 402, traffic is still slow at about 25...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first-time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
The Story of Colorado’s Sacred Yin Yang Platform On the Rim Trail
There is something special about the Yin Yang platform on western Colorado's Rim Trail. The platform is located on Snowmass Village's Rim Trail South with majestic views of the surrounding mountains, Mt. Daly, and a big chunk of the Snowmass Ski Area. It really is an amazing view. People come here to Spiral Point to rest, relax, reflect, meditate -- and take amazing photos.
