ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

By Joe Holden
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j49M6_0h5U7qme00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer.

In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered.

His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom.

We spent a few hours here getting to know Kris.

“Even though his body is not here, his spirit is still around,” Crystal said.

It was July 15, 2017.

Kristian had been shot near 22nd and Fitzwater in South Philadelphia.

Crystal was close by.

“I get around here and that’s when I found out that four people were shot. I picked up my phone to call him and the person on the other end was the guy that went to the hospital with him and he says, ‘you gotta get to Jefferson,'” Crystal said.

Kristian died the following day.

“After I get to the hospital, they tried to save him,” Crystal said, “but he bled out. There was no sign of life. That was it.”

Crystal says, for the most part, she’s OK, but reminders of Kristian are easily found.

“It could be a scent, a song, or just a person,” Crystal said. “Or anything that can trigger, they’re triggers that can make you go from here to the bottom.”

Crystal says her son loved this block so much that she’s struggled to come here for the longest time. She says it’s so tragic that he was shot here.

“He loved this block,” she said. “Even though his address wasn’t physically on this block, he was a part of this block. My father had a store for over 30 years, and it’s a legacy to this block for all of us. We grew up in that store, and the neighborhood became our family.”

Crystal is able to walk this block again. She believes in what she calls spiritual justice.

“I know I’ll see him one day again in the afterlife,” Crystal said.

What she can’t get past is knowing there are those with information on a handful of people involved in her son’s murder.

“What makes me upset is people know who killed my son, but they won’t say anything,” Crystal said. “They don’t want to get involved in it. And I get that part, but don’t say to me ‘I pray one day they find out who killed your son’ and you already know who killed my son. Yeah, that bothers me. That bothers me a whole lot.”

If you have information on the fatal shooting of Kristian Hamilton-Arthur, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. There is a reward.

Mom leaves us with words she’s at peace, believing her son continues to inspire and influence those he loved.

“I love that you’re actually doing it,” Crystal said. “You got it. You got it.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jefferson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Hamilton, PA
CBS Philly

Raymond Thompson Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Woman In West Philadelphia, Police Say She Had Protection Order Against Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man who violated a protection order has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman in West Philadelphia. Raymond Thompson, 34, is charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Chestnut Street for a person with a weapon on Aug. 6 around 8:20 a.m. Police found a 2002 Honda Odyssey with a 34-year-old woman in the front passenger seat suffering stab wounds to the neck and arms. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified by police as Ashley Lockhart. Police say Lockhart had a valid protection order against Thompson. Thompson was taken into custody Saturday shortly after the incident and a weapon was recovered. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Murder#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

‘Put The Guns Down’: Activists Call For Peace As Philadelphia’s Homicide Rate Continues To Outpace Deadliest Year On Record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –As Philadelphia’s homicide rate outpaces this time last year, activists are reacting to the rising numbers and they are calling for peace. On Saturday, they marched down Baltimore Avenue to Cobbs Creek Park. The Commandoes Drill and Drum team led the march for peace as they made their way towards the Tyhir Barnes Anti-Gun Violence Memorial Basketball Classic. “I just say, ‘Put the guns down,’” Tanisha Pratt-Thomas said. “Just put the guns down, it’s heartbreaking for parents to lose their child.” For Pratt-Thomas, it’s personal. On Saturday, her son would be 21 years old. “Tyhir was 15 when he was killed, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Man sought for indecent assault in Center City

CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are seeking a suspect in connection with an indecent assault in Center City. Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a woman was exiting a subway at 19th and Market Streets when a man reached out and grabbed her buttocks as she was walking up the steps.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy