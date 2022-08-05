CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer.

In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered.

His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom.

We spent a few hours here getting to know Kris.

“Even though his body is not here, his spirit is still around,” Crystal said.

It was July 15, 2017.

Kristian had been shot near 22nd and Fitzwater in South Philadelphia.

Crystal was close by.

“I get around here and that’s when I found out that four people were shot. I picked up my phone to call him and the person on the other end was the guy that went to the hospital with him and he says, ‘you gotta get to Jefferson,'” Crystal said.

Kristian died the following day.

“After I get to the hospital, they tried to save him,” Crystal said, “but he bled out. There was no sign of life. That was it.”

Crystal says, for the most part, she’s OK, but reminders of Kristian are easily found.

“It could be a scent, a song, or just a person,” Crystal said. “Or anything that can trigger, they’re triggers that can make you go from here to the bottom.”

Crystal says her son loved this block so much that she’s struggled to come here for the longest time. She says it’s so tragic that he was shot here.

“He loved this block,” she said. “Even though his address wasn’t physically on this block, he was a part of this block. My father had a store for over 30 years, and it’s a legacy to this block for all of us. We grew up in that store, and the neighborhood became our family.”

Crystal is able to walk this block again. She believes in what she calls spiritual justice.

“I know I’ll see him one day again in the afterlife,” Crystal said.

What she can’t get past is knowing there are those with information on a handful of people involved in her son’s murder.

“What makes me upset is people know who killed my son, but they won’t say anything,” Crystal said. “They don’t want to get involved in it. And I get that part, but don’t say to me ‘I pray one day they find out who killed your son’ and you already know who killed my son. Yeah, that bothers me. That bothers me a whole lot.”

If you have information on the fatal shooting of Kristian Hamilton-Arthur, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS. There is a reward.

Mom leaves us with words she’s at peace, believing her son continues to inspire and influence those he loved.

“I love that you’re actually doing it,” Crystal said. “You got it. You got it.”