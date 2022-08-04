Here are the winning Savor the Cocktail Contest recipes

Read on www.fox13now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Home Frills & Daffodils has a fairy cottage vibe and a farmhouse vibe
Jenny found the perfect gift for her fiance at Home Frills & Daffodils inside Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem — a skull statue of a bride and groom (she's getting married later this year, and Halloween is her favorite holiday). The vibe of Home Frills & Daffodils is cool,...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Urban Shirt Co. has the softest tees you'll ever wear
Printed tees are all the rage right now — and you can support local and be in style at the same time with Urban Shirt Co. Summer Hansen started the company about a year ago. She's a stay-at-home mom and wanted a business that would keep her close to her kids.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Miss Fitts is a family affair and sells stunning vintage pieces
Miss Fitts has stunning vintage pieces like statement necklaces that will definitely catch your eye in the aisle of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem. A lot of the jewelry is repurposed, like turning earrings from the 60's and 70's into bracelets. They say the pieces were broken and needed a new life.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
"Bizzy Fingers" is the perfect name for this business owner
Bizzy Fingers is the perfect name for Stephanie Alexander's business because she never stops creating!. Stephanie's a vendor at the new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem and she specializes in holiday and handmade home decor. She upcycles a lot of things and finds joy giving items a second, more fabulous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Think of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem as a "giant gift shop"
When you step inside the brand new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem, Utah, expect your jaw to drop!. Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques, says you should think of it as a giant gift shop where you can find something for everyone you know, from yourself, to your kids, to your parents and grandparents, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local teen brings competitive horse riding to new heights
PARK CITY, Utah — 14-year-old Ivy Malman and her ten-year-old half Quarter Horse half Welsh Pony, Teddy, are jumping through hoops to ensure they continue to team up to compete […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Getting hotter; Stormy later this week
High pressure will keep it dry today with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front. It'll get even hotter tomorrow. Moisture will move back into Southern Utah Tuesday, and then spread across the north on Wednesday. More showers and thunderstorms are expected through the second half of the week, bringing cooler temperatures and increased chance of flash flooding.
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kslnewsradio.com
Breeze Airways debuts service out of Provo City Airport
PROVO, Utah — Breeze Airways debuted service out of Provo City Airport on Thursday. The airline also began service out of San Bernardino, California on Thursday as well. The airline will offer daily nonstop flights from the two cities to San Francisco. Additionally, the airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change between Provo and San Bernardino via San Francisco.
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Comments / 0