Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
'I'm Crying': Tiny Puppy Imitates Owner in Heartwarming Video
Snowball the dog's impression of his human companion prompted a mixture of laughter and tears online.
lovemeow.com
Family Takes Kitten into Their Home and Their Bunny Decides to Make Her His Best Friend
A family took a kitten into their home, and their bunny decided to make her his best friend. A grey kitten named Ahsoka crossed paths with an unlikely friend, Echo the bunny, and they have been a bonded pair ever since. Ahsoka and her sibling were adopted into their new...
dailyphew.com
Grandma Told Her She Was ‘Too Old’ To Adopt A Dog, And She Got The Sweetest Surprise
The grandmother of Andrea Hijar has enjoyed having a number of pets throughout the course of her 76 years as a devoted animal lover. The grandma was too old to own another animal, though, according to the neighborhood shelters and rescue organizations. Granny was keen to welcome another furry friend...
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed
An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
pethelpful.com
Toddler's Elated Reaction to Meeting a Puppy Wins the Internet This Week
Most people would agree that two of the cutest things are puppies and happy toddlers. What happens when you put a toddler and a puppy together? Only the best video ever!. In the video posted by @mmpsc30 on TikTok, a young girl meets a puppy for the first time, and there is just so much to love about this interaction. The little girl's mother captured the video of this meeting, and it shows the puppy jumping up and down, clearly excited to meet this new, small human. When faced with a cute and excitable puppy, this young girl has the most adorable reaction.
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
American Pit Bull Mix Named Jill Finds Forever Home After 10 Years At An Animal Shelter
An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
pethelpful.com
Dog Tries to Bring a Turtle Into the House and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
You can never leave your dog outside for too long without them getting into something. And if you can, you're one of the lucky few. Sometimes dogs will dig through the yard, trying to get out on the other side of the fence. Other dogs might chase down squirrels, rabbits and birds. And if those dogs are good enough to track down another animal, they try bringing them over to you as if it's some sort of prize.
lovemeow.com
Cat Dances and Talks to Visitors at Shelter and Wants Everyone to Notice Him
A cat dances and talks to visitors at the shelter and wants everyone to notice him. Out of all the cats at Lollypop Farm (an animal rescue organization in Fairport, New York), a 4-year-old black and white cat named Moxy has quite the reputation. He is a handsome gentleman with...
26 hilarious pictures of animal antics from this year's Comedy Pet Photography Awards
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards highlight hilarious photos of pets. The contest shared its 2022 photo finalists, and winners will be announced September 15. Notable finalists include surprised-looking cats, playful dogs, and ticklish horses.
People
6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'
Bodie Boring, a 6-year-old from Texas, is recovering after he survived being run over by an 18,000-pound bulldozer. According to CBS affiliate KBTX, Bodie was at a job site with his father when he was run over by the bulldozer on July 27. The young boy has since been hospitalized...
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Dog Insists On Being A Part Of His New Baby Brother’s Newborn Photo Shoot And The Pictures Are Perfect
Bentley is a sweet Goldendoodle puppy that resides in College Park, Maryland, with his family (United States). Bentley just became a proud older brother after his parents welcomed a baby. The adorable puppy is quite serious about his new responsibilities as a big brother. He wants to spend as much...
dailyphew.com
The Shelter’s Sweetest Dog Proves He’s A Good Boy By Making His Bed Every Day
It might be challenging for a dog to live at a shelter after being rescued from the streets. An animal at a shelter feels powerless because they are waiting in a lonely place to find a family who would love them forever and because they do not know what they did wrong to deserve that loneliness.
Cute Labrador Goes Viral for Enjoying Piggyback on Owner Down the Stairs
A yellow Labrador has delighted TikTok users with its special relationship with its owner, and an unusual habit.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Little Girl Meeting K-9 Puppy Is Too Cute for Words
When people think about police K-9s, a variety of images come to mind. Many think about well-trained, large-breed dogs ready to sniff out anything (or anyone), while others imagine a fast, athletic dog that can chase and take down a criminal within minutes. Technically, everyone is right, but there's also a playful, gentle side of police dogs that the public doesn't always get to see.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tiny 'skeleton' dog on the edge of death rescued from a 'house of horrors'
PETA found tiny eight-year-old Chihuahua Henry in a horrendous state. The tiny malnourished dog was kept outside in any weather and was chained all day long. The animalweighed less than 5 pounds and looked more like a skeleton than a living pet. Henry was staying amongst six other, much larger dogs who were also kept bound and imprisoned in the yard.
dailypaws.com
Watch Tubs the Staffordshire Bull Terrier Love All Her Neighbors in These Utterly Adorable TikToks
On a spiritual level, I like to think that we are all Tubs, the sweet Staffordshire bull terrier who continually delights her 500,000 TikTok followers with her unending quest to love everyone and be loved in equal measure. Dog parents to Staffies, pit bulls, and other so-called "bully breeds" can...
