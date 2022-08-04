ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Pets & Animals
Draper, UT
Lifestyle
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Abandoned In An Empty Parking Lot With Nothing But Her Bed

An cute puppy named Bluebelle waited patiently for someone with good intentions to assist her in a parking lot in Austin, Texas. The pit bull was only accompanied by her dog bed, which shielded her from the scorching parking lot pavement, and it appeared that her family had abandoned her in an empty parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
pethelpful.com

Toddler's Elated Reaction to Meeting a Puppy Wins the Internet This Week

Most people would agree that two of the cutest things are puppies and happy toddlers. What happens when you put a toddler and a puppy together? Only the best video ever!. In the video posted by @mmpsc30 on TikTok, a young girl meets a puppy for the first time, and there is just so much to love about this interaction. The little girl's mother captured the video of this meeting, and it shows the puppy jumping up and down, clearly excited to meet this new, small human. When faced with a cute and excitable puppy, this young girl has the most adorable reaction.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Hearts4paws Org
Simplemost

American Pit Bull Mix Named Jill Finds Forever Home After 10 Years At An Animal Shelter

An adorable and full-of-smiles American Pit Bull mix named Jill has finally found her forever home after 10 long years in a Texas animal shelter. Beautiful little Jill was found as a stray in a rural area and brought in to be cared for when she was just a year old. She was treated for heartworms and that’s when she found herself spending the next decade waiting to be adopted.
HENRIETTA, TX
pethelpful.com

Dog Tries to Bring a Turtle Into the House and Mom's Reaction Is Everything

You can never leave your dog outside for too long without them getting into something. And if you can, you're one of the lucky few. Sometimes dogs will dig through the yard, trying to get out on the other side of the fence. Other dogs might chase down squirrels, rabbits and birds. And if those dogs are good enough to track down another animal, they try bringing them over to you as if it's some sort of prize.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Little Girl Meeting K-9 Puppy Is Too Cute for Words

When people think about police K-9s, a variety of images come to mind. Many think about well-trained, large-breed dogs ready to sniff out anything (or anyone), while others imagine a fast, athletic dog that can chase and take down a criminal within minutes. Technically, everyone is right, but there's also a playful, gentle side of police dogs that the public doesn't always get to see.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Tiny 'skeleton' dog on the edge of death rescued from a 'house of horrors'

PETA found tiny eight-year-old Chihuahua Henry in a horrendous state. The tiny malnourished dog was kept outside in any weather and was chained all day long. The animalweighed less than 5 pounds and looked more like a skeleton than a living pet. Henry was staying amongst six other, much larger dogs who were also kept bound and imprisoned in the yard.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy