Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO