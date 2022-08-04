Read on classicrock1051.com
Here’s the Story Behind The Horse That Popped Up in Lafayette’s Moncus Park This Week
Have you noticed the horse standing in Moncus Park?. Earlier this week, a friend shot me a photo asking "what is this?" It was a rainy day and he didn't feel like getting drenched to figure out what this equestrian addition to Lafayette's Moncus Park was all about. Moncus Park...
Lafayette Woman Featured on ‘American Pickers’ Airing This Saturday
A Lafayette woman and her antique collection will be featured on the next episode of the hit television series "American Pickers." You can see long-time collector Mary Stander on the History Channel show this Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. "American Pickers" is a reality television series that follows brothers...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway. However, as we previously reported, the roof of the dome is being cleaned this week with the use of drones. In the past, you may have seen workers on the...
Lafayette’s Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2022 Lineup
Soon to be celebrating 40 years, Downtown Alive! returns in the fall of 2022. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the Fall '22 lineup for Downtown Alive!, and it features some amazing performers. With shows beginning in September, the lineup includes Bach Lunch performances. DLU wants us to dust off...
Cajun Market Donut Company Closes Carencro Location
Cajun Market Donut Company has closed its Carencro location, which was located in the Derek Plaza Shopping Center off of Veterans Drive. The owners took to Facebook to make the announcement. The run was a short one for franchisee Nick Wolfe. The donut shop had just opened up in October...
Lafayette Traffic Officials Make Announcement About Kaliste Saloom Road Widening Project
For the last two years, residents and travelers who use Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road have been dealing with constant construction, which has caused lane closures as workers have been widening the roadway from two lanes to five lanes. Driving through that area, drivers...
Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival 2022 Postponed Due to Labor Shortage
Organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival have announced this year's event will be postponed due to industry labor shortages. Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival Postponed. In a recent post on Facebook, event organizers of The Acadiana Po-Boy and Plate Lunch Festival announced the decision to postpone...
’20 Years of Gum Removed’ After Acadiana Mall Entrances Get Pressure Washed—See Before & After Photos
The Acadiana Mall is feeling fresh after getting some much-needed self-care this week. As an '80s baby and a child of the '90s, I can confirm that one of the coolest places to hang out during that time was at the food court entrance of the Acadiana Mall. To be...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
Multiple Lafayette Residents Warning Others About Man in Blue Car—Here’s What He’s Actually Up To
Have you been paid a visit by a man in a blue Hyundai?. If not, you may get a visit sooner than later—especially if you live in the Carencro/Scott areas of Lafayette Parish. Earlier this week, a mother warned her Facebook friends to watch their surroundings after a man pulled into their driveway after seeing her daughter outside. She says the man looked around their home before she told him to leave "four times" before he could get up to their deck.
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021. In 2022, 31-year-old Donovan Reed's accused killer - a then-14-year-old boy who had been reported as a missing/runaway - is looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler
44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
