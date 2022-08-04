ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

J.T. Realmuto sitting Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto is being replaced behind the plate by Garrett Stubbs versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 374 plate appearances this season, Realmuto has a .265 batting average with a .780 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 199 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .236 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Shohei Ohtani (forearm) in Angels' lineup Thursday afternoon

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (forearm) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. What It Means:. Ohtani made his 18th start of the season on the mound Wednesday and pitched 5 2/3 innings, but he was lifted...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy