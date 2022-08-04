Read on foxsportstexarkana.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month
These Philadelphia Phillies prospects earned minor league Player of the Month honors for July.
J.T. Realmuto sitting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto is being replaced behind the plate by Garrett Stubbs versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 374 plate appearances this season, Realmuto has a .265 batting average with a .780 OPS,...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 199 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .236 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
Angels OF Mickey Moniak takes pitch off finger, gets X-rays
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had X-rays performed on his left middle finger after he was hit by a
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Shohei Ohtani (forearm) in Angels' lineup Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (forearm) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. What It Means:. Ohtani made his 18th start of the season on the mound Wednesday and pitched 5 2/3 innings, but he was lifted...
Astros' Solomon Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month
Minor League Baseball named Houston Astros prospect Peter Solomon PCL Pitcher of the Month on Friday.
