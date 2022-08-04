Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolling out new products in Durham Saturday

Read on www.cbs17.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen Walters
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
‘Nintendo Switch Road Trip’ to make 5-day pit stop in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Gamers rejoice! From Aug. 12-16, the Streets at Southpoint in Durham will be hosting the Nintendo Switch Road Trip. This pop-up style five-day event will bring fans and families the hand-on experience of playing the latest model of the Switch — the OLED model. The event, taking place at 6910 Fayetteville Road in Durham, will also include play demos of the latest games such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Strikers: Battle League and Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend
Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
Woman hit by car in downtown Raleigh, taken to hospital: Police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Raleigh late Saturday night. At about 11:39 p.m., the woman was crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. when she was hit by the car, according to police.
Celebrate National Oyster Day with Full Moon Oyster Bar!
It’s National Oyster Day, so of course we had to celebrate! We headed out to Full Moon Oyster Bar in Morrisville to learn, sample, and shuck!
1 grazed by gunfire outside North Raleigh Food Lion, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police. A...
Beat the heat: How to save money and stay cool
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy says this is the most expensive time of the year for customers because we’re cranking the air conditioner more than ever, but there are ways to chip away at the costs. It all starts with making sure you have a clean air...
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
Man shot in the head early Sunday, Raleigh police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital. At about 2 a.m., officers say they were called to a shooting at the intersection of Boyer St. and St. Augustine Ave., one block north of New Bern Ave.
4th annual Victory Day celebrates those with Downs Syndrome at Carter-Finley Stadium
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Approximately 50 people with Downs Syndrome were recognized at Carter-Finley Stadium with the help of the North Carolina State University football team Friday in a day full of events. Each of the participants ran onto the field after being announced, participated in football drills and...
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
Raleigh needs 44k apartments to keep up with demand, study
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – A new study from the National Apartment Association and the National Multifamily Housing Council says Raleigh will need more than 44,000 new apartment units by 2035 to keep up with housing demands. The level of need put Raleigh at the number nine spot for apartment demand....
1 dead, at least 1 other shot after large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
Raleigh woman arrested after ramming car into home during dispute with teens, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Friday identified a woman they said became “irate” during a dispute with teenagers and rammed her car into a North Raleigh home at least twice Thursday evening. Police said the Raleigh woman got into an altercation with teenage neighbors after 7...
1,100 show up as Raleigh holds affordable housing event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh held an affordable housing event Saturday morning to provide information about housing programs and resources. The effort comes as the city works to meet their goal of creating 5,700 affordable housing units by 2026. The Affordable Housing Open House was held...
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
‘Pretty crazy’: Passengers arriving at RDU witness massive volcano erupting in Iceland
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flight 821 landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Thursday evening. Drew Ferguson and his family were on that flight. As they were arriving in Iceland to connect to their next flight back home to Raleigh, Ferguson said he saw the massive volcano. “The Iceland air pilot...
