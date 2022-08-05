ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Zebras volleyball and Rhinos volleyball games start soon

The Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team has seen a great deal of success in recent years as the Fighting Zebras are a combined 65-13 since 2019, including three straight Foothill Valley League titles and a Sac-Joaquin Section title in 2021. Lincoln High will now attempt to repeat that success...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Myles Pena qualifies for Drive, Chip & Putt regionals

Myles Pena is a Lincoln 12-year-old golfer and a Twelve Bridges Middle School seventh-grader. Pena has already impressed in a plethora of ways, such as getting a hole-in-one at a U.S. Kids Tournament last season and multiple Top 5 performances in First Tee events. Now, Pena is adding to his resume by tying for first-place in the 12- to 13-year-old division at the Drive, Chip & Putt sub-regional qualifier at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex on Aug. 2.
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Doherty happy with Blue-White scrimmage

Folsom High’s football program held its annual Blue-White scrimmage on Saturday at Livermore Park and varsity head coach Paul Doherty was pleased with how it went. Other than at practice, it was the team’s first ‘competition’ of the season, and as it played out, Team Gray defeated Team Red, 28-27.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Zampa masters Roseville with Late Model sweep

Napa’s Dylan Zampa affirmed his place among the very best Pro Late Model racers in California, outfoxing Upperlake’s Jeremy Doss for a victory on Velocity Solar Night at All American Speedway in Roseville. Zampa’s sweep of the 35-lap Late Model features in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series lifts...
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Highlands, CA
City
Folsom, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Folsom, CA
Sports
caravannews.com

Stockton Student Graduates from Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

Josh Ward, a 2022 graduate of Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA completed an intensive, eight-week Summer Flight Academy aviation training program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NJ, receiving his FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits. Ward was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and...
STOCKTON, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Kay Sakamoto Park dedicated to former Roseville Community Service Officer

Respected by colleagues, greatly missed by friends and family. Roseville, Calif.- A gifted anime artist, avid bicyclist and dedicated Community Service officer who faithfully served his community are just a few of the words used to honor Kay Sakamota on a plaque at Roseville’s newest community parks. Named on...
ROSEVILLE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Buys Sacramento-Area Portfolio for $182M

The portfolio includes four affordable and two senior housing communities built between 2008 and 2017. Avanath Capital Management has purchased a six-community affordable and senior housing portfolio totaling 1,032 units within the Sacramento, Calif., metro, in an off-market recapitalization, for a total of $181.6 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, Avanath Realty will also manage the properties. The company plans to upgrade each asset with sustainable and social service measures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flc#University Of Pacific#Folsom Lake College#Center High School#San Juan Soccer Club#Cccaa#Wcc#The Flc Women
goldcountrymedia.com

Rhythm Riders return to Auburn State Theatre with Johnny Cash/Patsy Cline tribute

Audience favorites The Rhythm Riders bring their popular Johnny Cash & Patsy Cline Tribute to the Auburn State Theatre this Saturday, Aug. 13. Country music fans will be treated to an evening of Cash and Cline’s greatest hits, including “Ring of Fire,” “Walkin’ After Midnight” and “Big River,” performed by top-level musicians with love and authenticity.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Solo artists Greeninger, Kai to take Auburn State Theatre stage as duo

Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai Date and time: Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. Location: Auburn State Theatre, 985 Lincoln Way, Auburn Run time: 2 hours with intermission Reserved seating: $30 plus $6 fees Box office: AuburnStateTheatre.org or 530-885-0156. Powerful artists Keith Greeninger and Dayan Kai combine award-winning songwriting, stunning vocal...
AUBURN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine

Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

Big Lottery Scratchers Wins Total $6 Million in Sunnyvale, Livermore

It's not quite the Mega Billion jackpot, but two Bay Area lottery players combined to win $6 million on Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Arely Ortiz won a whopping $5 million top prize in the Extreme Cash Scratchers game, the lottery said. Ortiz bought her lucky ticket at the Chevron gas station at 296 N. Fair Oaks Ave., in Sunnyvale.
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX40

Ice Cube to headline V101’s Throwback Holiday Jam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rap legend Ice Cube will headline a concert with other iconic names in the genre at the Golden 1 Center this winter.  Ice Cube will headline the Throwback Holiday Jam on Dec. 10 in the downtown Sacramento venue. The concert is produced by Sacramento throwback hip-hop station V101.1 FM and Pacific […]
goldcountrymedia.com

Reader input: Where's the peaches at peach festival?

So, a week ago, I read in a local paper about a peach festival in my town the following week, July 30. A Peach Festival, WOW. All I could think about was everything peaches, homemade peach pie, peach cookies, pie pastries, peach jams, peach cake, deep-fried peach sticks, peach wine and a peach contest for the best homemade peach anything by someone in our community.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Thunder Valley Casino Resort announces winner of million-dollar jackpot

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a lucky winner of a $1.5 million jackpot at Thunder Valley Casino Resort on Friday.  The casino announced Roberto Arcueno as the winner of the million-dollar jackpot worth $1,538,738.97. Arcueno hit the massive jackpot on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine, which has a credit entry of one cent.   […]
LINCOLN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy