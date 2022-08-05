Myles Pena is a Lincoln 12-year-old golfer and a Twelve Bridges Middle School seventh-grader. Pena has already impressed in a plethora of ways, such as getting a hole-in-one at a U.S. Kids Tournament last season and multiple Top 5 performances in First Tee events. Now, Pena is adding to his resume by tying for first-place in the 12- to 13-year-old division at the Drive, Chip & Putt sub-regional qualifier at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex on Aug. 2.

