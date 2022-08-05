Read on www.mlb.com
Sweet Lou's No. 1 joins Tigers greats on outfield wall
DETROIT -- Lou Whitaker and Alan Trammell teamed up for 1,527 double plays over 19 seasons as teammates, all with the Tigers. On Saturday, Trammell gave one more feed for his teammate and friend. “Yes,” Trammell said simply to begin his speech for the retirement of Whitaker’s No. 1....
Castro connection: Harold, Willi make rare 3-9 putout
DETROIT -- For a split second, the Tigers looked set for another infield error, this one on a day when the team honored one of its greatest infielders. Instead, on the Tigers’ day to celebrate Lou Whitaker by retiring his number alongside Alan Trammell’s on the Comerica Park wall, Detroit cheered another dynamic duo.
McClanahan felt good, but results 'didn't go my way'
DETROIT -- Last time out, Shane McClanahan fully understood why he had a rare rough start. He said he was flying open in his delivery, not moving directly down the mound toward the plate, and that affected the velocity and movement on his pitches as he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Cleveland last Sunday.
Rays break open scoreless game with 7-run 9th
DETROIT -- For eight innings Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, Tigers pitching ran through the Rays lineup with ease. But in the ninth, Tampa Bay walked all over Detroit’s All-Star closer. The Rays had managed only four singles and three walks when Tigers' lefty Gregory Soto took the mound...
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
Beede gives Shelton confidence in deploying bullpen game
PHOENIX -- The Tyler Beede-led bullpen game wasn’t the most effective plan the first time the Pirates tried it on Wednesday, a day after they traded José Quintana to the Cardinals and needed to fill a rotation spot. But manager Derek Shelton decided to give it a second go.
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
Cease's sublime 'stache no match for his arm
CHICAGO -- Let’s talk about Dylan Cease, but not just about the sheer mound dominance shown by the White Sox right-hander. You’ve seen one 26-year-old possessing a wipeout slider as good as any in the game and a fastball capable of hitting 100 mph, and you’ve seen them all, right? Let’s instead get to the real point of interest with Cease, which is as plain as the nose on his face.
NL MVP race could come down to Goldschmidt, Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- Don’t look now, Cardinals fans, but the Redbirds might have not one, but two leading candidates to win the National League MVP Award. Nolan Arenado, who has finished in the top 10 five times in the race for the NL MVP Award, has entered the chat. And he’s joined star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt by knocking down the door and announcing his presence with his usually brilliant defense and a bat that’s hotter than an August in St. Louis.
Tough way to finish road trip for Duran, Sox
KANSAS CITY -- For the Red Sox, it’s time to hit the reset button after a string of 17 consecutive playing days ended on Sunday afternoon with a thud. Boston didn’t have the pitching, hitting or defense to keep up with the Royals in a 13-5 loss at Kauffman Stadium. The Red Sox, who dropped three of four in the series, will finally have an off-day on Monday before getting back to work against the Braves on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
Dunn to make 1st start since June 2021 Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Even though they knew he was still working his way back from a 2021 shoulder injury, the Reds wanted right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn to be part of the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. Dunn will finally get to make his...
Guardians DFA Reyes amid tough '22 season
CLEVELAND -- Thought all the Guardians’ roster confusion was done? Not so fast. The Guardians made a surprising announcement on Saturday afternoon, when they revealed they designated outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes for assignment. “Just think we feel like we want to see our young guys play, and this gives...
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
Madrigal out to prove he's part of Cubs' future
CHICAGO -- The slider that Marlins lefty Tanner Scott fired in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon bore in on Nick Madrigal. The Cubs' second baseman pulled the pitch on a low line, sending it beyond the reach of diving shortstop Joey Wendle. It was the type of hit...
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
Mountcastle (HR, 2 RBIs) boosts historic numbers vs. Jays
BALTIMORE -- These tend to come with Ryan Mountcastle. He can hit the cover off the ball for a prolonged stretch, morphing himself into one of the hottest hitters in the league with power to all fields -- especially power out of the field. But those stretches can get paired up with some cool spurts, including elevated strikeout numbers and few walks.
