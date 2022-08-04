ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon

MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

