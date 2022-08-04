Read on eousports.com
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Ronald “Ron” Lee found guilty of Murder, sentenced to life in prison
UNION COUNTY – Posted August 5, 2022. Ronald “Ron” Lee was sentenced to life in prison this morning in a Union County Courtroom. Lee was found guilty yesterday of Murder in the 2nd Degree for the murder of Loretta A. Williams of Cove. Lee was arrested for the murder in 2019.
