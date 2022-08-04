Read on www.chron.com
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Benzinga
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
GHLD earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Regeneron quarterly profit slumps as COVID antibody sales dry up
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EGLE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
US News and World Report
Berkshire Hathaway Posts $43.8 Billion Loss as Stock Holdings Tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Investopedia
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LPI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FTHM earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Earnings Preview: EuroDry
EuroDry EDRY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that EuroDry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63. EuroDry bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
MRVI earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Deutsche Post reports double-digit Q2 earnings growth
BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE)reported double-digitgrowth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year.
Cinemark Earns $744 Million in Revenue in Q2, Beating Wall Street Expectations
Thanks to lower costs compared to its competitors, Cinemark was able to ride the strong early summer box office surge to a strong second quarter, with $744.1 million in revenue reported, beating Wall Street projections of approximately $733 million. That revenue total is up from the $460.5 million grossed in...
tipranks.com
Clorox Stock Falls on an Unimpressive Q4 Show, Dismal Guidance
CLX stock lost more than 6% following weak fourth-quarter results and Fiscal Year 2023 guidance. Shares of Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) dropped 6.1% in Thursday’s pre-market trading session after the company reported unimpressive results for the fiscal fourth quarter (ended June 30) and disappointing guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023.
StreetInsider.com
DoorDash (DASH) Shares Rally on 'Strong' Results, Analysts See More Upside
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) are up more than 12% after the food delivery company reported Q2 results that beat expectations. DoorDash reported a Q2 loss per share of...
