Klamath Falls Falcons look to surprise at Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series

KDRV
Take A Hike: Roxy Ann Peak
MEDFORD, Ore--- This week's take a hike takes us to a peak with a view of the valley. NewsWatch 12 Sports went to Roxy Ann Peak Trail to check out a great trail for all ages.
Herald and News
Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Aug. 6, 2022
A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.
Herald and News
Manning, Howard
Howard W. Manning passed away on July 22, 2022. Howard Manning was born Howard Wesley Manning to Andrew (Jay) and Sallie (Williams) Manning in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 4, 1926. He was fifth of six children. Howard graduated from Henley High School, and attended OTI. He served in the Navy during World War II, serving as an airplane mechanic in Panama. He married Evelyn Faye (Ev) Shulmire on August 4, 1950. They had six children - Rebecca (Becky), Patricia (Patsy), Lois, Christine (Chris), Linda, and John. He and Ev farmed together, raising potatoes, alfalfa, wheat, sugar beets, cattle, and sheep. Howard loved hunting and fishing, watching the Portland Trailblazers, reading westerns and sailing ship stories, and after retiring from farming, became a Master Gardener, growing flowers, vegetables, fruit, and berries. He was preceded in death by Ev, his wife of 66 years; daughters Patsy, Lois, and Becky; his parents; brothers Ralph, Jay Jr., and Don; sisters Geraldine and Mary Jane. He is survived by daughters Chris (Don) Tisdel, Linda (Rik) Vigeland; son John (Lisa) Manning; son-in-law Russ Tofell; grandchildren Brian (Sheree), Traci (Rick), Anna (Tom), Laura, Ella, Lily, Nicky, Brian, and Whitney; great-grandchildren Kelsie (Ethan), Katelyn (Michael), Dakota, Jasmine, Hayden, Savion, and Savannah, furry granddaughter Willow, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be planned for the Fall.
Herald and News
Fairly fun: Klamath County Fair opening offers games, food, rides, animals
For most of the afternoon, the carnival barkers stood idly by their attractions, occasionally shouting to passersby that were mostly avoiding them. The cement walkway sat vacant, perhaps awaiting a tumbleweed or an overpriced almost-Pikachu to drift by on the wind. Instead, crowds gathered on the opposite sides of the...
Herald and News
Opening day of Klamath County Fair creates buzz
Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair. “I think this year Thursday was up because...
pdxmonthly.com
Psychedelic Mushrooms Will Be Going Back to Some Oregon Ballots this November
Two years ago, Oregon became the first state in the country to approve psilocybin use in licensed facilities under Measure 109. Now, though, a majority of Oregon’s counties are pushing back. Twenty four of the state’s 36 counties will have measures on the ballot this November asking voters to...
Herald and News
Haddeland, Vernon Milo
Vernon M. Haddeland, 89, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls with his wife Marlene at his side. Services will be announced at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
Herald and News
Yerkovich, Linda Fay
Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, Linda Yerkovich, 79, passed away at her home on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and DJ Kersten of Klamath Falls; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Collier of Klamath Falls and Kathy Marin of Mt. Shasta, Calif. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George, in January of this year, daughter, Lori Yerkovich Ely and her parents, Grady and Geneva Pugh. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres
The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
jacksoncountyor.org
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
KDRV
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
Herald and News
Hughes, Spencer Michael
Spencer Michael Hughes was born 6/7/1990 and passed 7/29/2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6th at noon at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Celebration of life immediately following a procession to Hughes Towing, 5645 Hwy. 97 N.
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 85% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 6 at 7:15 pm:. Watch the Saturday evening community meeting on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire in Siskiyou County below as we learn more live. From the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest:. The Yeti Fire continued to slowly make its...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
