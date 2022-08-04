ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Klamath Falls Falcons look to surprise at Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series

By KELLY SHEPHERD For the Herald, News
Herald and News
 2 days ago
KDRV

Take A Hike: Roxy Ann Peak

MEDFORD, Ore--- This week's take a hike takes us to a peak with a view of the valley. NewsWatch 12 Sports went to Roxy Ann Peak Trail to check out a great trail for all ages.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for Aug. 6, 2022

A Ford and a Packard, both bearing California license plates, owners unknown, furnished spectators considerable amusement yesterday afternoon when they became entangled at Sixth and Main. According to spectators, the Ford sought to dive under the nose of the Packard, which seemed to resent this action. When the two were unmerged the portion of the Ford remaining was towed to a garage by the Packard, now recovering from its fit of anger.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Manning, Howard

Howard W. Manning passed away on July 22, 2022. Howard Manning was born Howard Wesley Manning to Andrew (Jay) and Sallie (Williams) Manning in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 4, 1926. He was fifth of six children. Howard graduated from Henley High School, and attended OTI. He served in the Navy during World War II, serving as an airplane mechanic in Panama. He married Evelyn Faye (Ev) Shulmire on August 4, 1950. They had six children - Rebecca (Becky), Patricia (Patsy), Lois, Christine (Chris), Linda, and John. He and Ev farmed together, raising potatoes, alfalfa, wheat, sugar beets, cattle, and sheep. Howard loved hunting and fishing, watching the Portland Trailblazers, reading westerns and sailing ship stories, and after retiring from farming, became a Master Gardener, growing flowers, vegetables, fruit, and berries. He was preceded in death by Ev, his wife of 66 years; daughters Patsy, Lois, and Becky; his parents; brothers Ralph, Jay Jr., and Don; sisters Geraldine and Mary Jane. He is survived by daughters Chris (Don) Tisdel, Linda (Rik) Vigeland; son John (Lisa) Manning; son-in-law Russ Tofell; grandchildren Brian (Sheree), Traci (Rick), Anna (Tom), Laura, Ella, Lily, Nicky, Brian, and Whitney; great-grandchildren Kelsie (Ethan), Katelyn (Michael), Dakota, Jasmine, Hayden, Savion, and Savannah, furry granddaughter Willow, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be planned for the Fall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Herald and News

Opening day of Klamath County Fair creates buzz

Thursday’s opening day at the Klamath County Fair was a rousing success, welcoming roughly 10,000 guests according to Klamath County Fair Board member Terry Sellars. This marks an increase in attendance from previous years, even above pre-pandemic years of the fair. “I think this year Thursday was up because...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Haddeland, Vernon Milo

Vernon M. Haddeland, 89, passed away at his home in Klamath Falls with his wife Marlene at his side. Services will be announced at a later date. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel (541-884-3456) is in charge of the arrangements.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Yerkovich, Linda Fay

Lifelong Klamath Falls resident, Linda Yerkovich, 79, passed away at her home on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born June 3, 1943. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and DJ Kersten of Klamath Falls; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Collier of Klamath Falls and Kathy Marin of Mt. Shasta, Calif. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, George, in January of this year, daughter, Lori Yerkovich Ely and her parents, Grady and Geneva Pugh. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
HAPPY CAMP, CA
kymkemp.com

Deadly McKinney Fire Grows to Nearly 60,000 Acres

The McKinney Fire (now 59,636 acres, and 10% contained), the Yeti Fire Complex (now 6,436 acres and 0% contained) and number of smaller but still significant fires are burning in Siskiyou County. This has been brutal on the county. Four people died in the McKinney Fire–more than than all the deaths from California wildfires in 2021. Hundreds of main structures and outbuildings have been lost in the last week. Thousands are evacuated from their homes.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
ASHLAND, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones

FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
FORT JONES, CA
Herald and News

Hughes, Spencer Michael

Spencer Michael Hughes was born 6/7/1990 and passed 7/29/2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 6th at noon at Davenport's Chapel, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls, Or. Celebration of life immediately following a procession to Hughes Towing, 5645 Hwy. 97 N.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
HAPPY CAMP, CA

