Klamath Falls Falcons look to surprise at Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series

Howard W. Manning passed away on July 22, 2022. Howard Manning was born Howard Wesley Manning to Andrew (Jay) and Sallie (Williams) Manning in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 4, 1926. He was fifth of six children. Howard graduated from Henley High School, and attended OTI. He served in the Navy during World War II, serving as an airplane mechanic in Panama. He married Evelyn Faye (Ev) Shulmire on August 4, 1950. They had six children - Rebecca (Becky), Patricia (Patsy), Lois, Christine (Chris), Linda, and John. He and Ev farmed together, raising potatoes, alfalfa, wheat, sugar beets, cattle, and sheep. Howard loved hunting and fishing, watching the Portland Trailblazers, reading westerns and sailing ship stories, and after retiring from farming, became a Master Gardener, growing flowers, vegetables, fruit, and berries. He was preceded in death by Ev, his wife of 66 years; daughters Patsy, Lois, and Becky; his parents; brothers Ralph, Jay Jr., and Don; sisters Geraldine and Mary Jane. He is survived by daughters Chris (Don) Tisdel, Linda (Rik) Vigeland; son John (Lisa) Manning; son-in-law Russ Tofell; grandchildren Brian (Sheree), Traci (Rick), Anna (Tom), Laura, Ella, Lily, Nicky, Brian, and Whitney; great-grandchildren Kelsie (Ethan), Katelyn (Michael), Dakota, Jasmine, Hayden, Savion, and Savannah, furry granddaughter Willow, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be planned for the Fall.

