Perry County, KY

National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting

By Opinion
 4 days ago
SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
KENTUCKY STATE
AR-15 rifles installed in all public schools in NC county

A North Carolina sheriff installed AR-15 rifles in all county public schools in order to better prepare deputies in the event of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the new plan in a June Facebook video in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, Robb Elementary school shooting, during which 19 children and two teachers were killed. Harwell said on Friday that a safe, AR-15 rifle, and other security tools had been installed in the county’s six public schools, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
London, Kentucky Man arrested following an Investigation after a Female Victim reported that She had been Forcibly Raped by the Suspect

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez age 29 of London on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 8:53 AM. The arrest occurred off Parker Road approximately 1 mile west of London following an investigation conducted by Laurel...
LONDON, KY
Willie Ray on the way to help Kentucky flood victims

There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
‘Breonna Taylor’ Chants Drown Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Speech

Cameron has faced renewed criticism over his office’s investigation of police actions during the botched deadly no-knock raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020. Dozens of Democrats chanted “Breonna Taylor” throughout Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech at the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday. The event occurred just two days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged four current and former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.
KENTUCKY STATE
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more

A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
ROMNEY, WV
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
JEFF, KY
DNA Confirms Missing Child’s Identity

The body of a 4-year-old girl, previously reported missing in Kentucky, was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. A...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

