National Guard called into Eastern Kentucky to patrol after 6 people arrested for looting

Former Kentucky justice secretary arrested on rape charges
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been arrested on rape charges.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
wymt.com
SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
americanmilitarynews.com
AR-15 rifles installed in all public schools in NC county
A North Carolina sheriff installed AR-15 rifles in all county public schools in order to better prepare deputies in the event of a mass shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwell first announced the new plan in a June Facebook video in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, Robb Elementary school shooting, during which 19 children and two teachers were killed. Harwell said on Friday that a safe, AR-15 rifle, and other security tools had been installed in the county’s six public schools, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Burglar Caught in Act by Homeowner on Kentucky Highway 577 in Clay County
Manchester, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 30, 2022 at approximately 4:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Bradley Morris, 29 of Morris Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 577 when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a burglary...
BET
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out. On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets. “As in...
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving along, do you ever notice vehicle debris – including full bumpers – lining the roadway? You’re not alone. Jill submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why are bumpers left at the scene of an accident? They load up and tow the...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
WOUB
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
CARR CREEK, Ky. (OVR) — Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload.
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
insideedition.com
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
thelevisalazer.com
BODY OF MISSING LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN IS DISCOVERED, CAUSE OF DEATH NOT DETERMINED
RICH CREEK — After eight days of searching by local EMS and Search and Rescue, the body of Don Gussler, 82, of Rich Creek has been discovered, Deputy Lawrence County EMS director Travis Hughes said this morning. The body was found at by family and friends at 4:35 pm...
clayconews.com
London, Kentucky Man arrested following an Investigation after a Female Victim reported that She had been Forcibly Raped by the Suspect
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Alejandro Zuniga Gonzalez age 29 of London on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 8:53 AM. The arrest occurred off Parker Road approximately 1 mile west of London following an investigation conducted by Laurel...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray on the way to help Kentucky flood victims
There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
Essence
‘Breonna Taylor’ Chants Drown Out Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron’s Speech
Cameron has faced renewed criticism over his office’s investigation of police actions during the botched deadly no-knock raid that killed Taylor on March 13, 2020. Dozens of Democrats chanted “Breonna Taylor” throughout Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s speech at the 142nd annual picnic hosted by St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday. The event occurred just two days after the U.S. Department of Justice charged four current and former Louisville Metro police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
West Virginia man arrested over alleged Twitter terror threats to VP Harris and more
A Romney man remained jailed Thursday, two days after he was arrested for allegedly making terrorist threats on Twitter against Gov. Jim Justice, Vice President Kamala Harris and other elected officials over the state’s abortion issue, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Michael Edward Herman, 35,...
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
wvih.com
DNA Confirms Missing Child’s Identity
The body of a 4-year-old girl, previously reported missing in Kentucky, was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. A...
