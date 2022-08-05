South Brunswick National Night Out returns with success

Read on centraljersey.com
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan
Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
North Brunswick National Night Out: Fun, sweet treats and comradery
NORTH BRUNSWICK – National Night Out in North Brunswick was filled with fun, sweet treats and comradery. The department held its annual event outside police headquarters on Aug. 2. Officials closed off part of Hermann Road to allow community members to roam from the food vendors, games and various community organizations set up on both sides of the street.
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
National Night Out: A community affair in Cranbury
Another successful National Night Out was celebrated by the Cranbury community as police sirens sounded, live DJ music played, and food cooked. Cranbury families pulled up lawn chairs in Village Park, sat at park benches and danced during the summer evening of fun with their local officers and emergency services for National Night Out on Aug. 2.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
70and73.com
Mount Laurel apartments okayed, but board member urges multi-family slowdown for town.
Although the Mount Laurel zoning board last week unanimously approved 108 new apartments on Ark Road, one veteran member said he was uneasy with the collective impact of apartment projects on the town. The third phase of Laurel Green apartments would increase the size of the complex by more than...
Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North and South Brunswick inducts new officers
NORTH BRUNSWICK – The Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North and South Brunswick, held its annual Changing of the Guard ceremony and inducted new office bearers for the rotary year 2022-2023. Outgoing President Blisse Vakkalagadda presented various projects that the club completed during her presidency. Blisse along with Sudharani Kankanala,...
The Bridge Academy Changes Lives
Founded in September 2003 by educators, parents, and community members, The Bridge Academy helps students with language-based learning disabilities, including dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing, and ADHD “bridge the gap between potential and performance.” We are a New Jersey-state approved school for ages 8-18, and the only school in New Jersey certified by the Orton-Gillingham Academy. Classes consist of a 3:1 ratio in reading, a 4:1 ratio in writing and math, and small group instruction for other classes.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
wrnjradio.com
United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices
NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 10
• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
Newly formed nonprofit offers two decades of history through The Old Bridge Archive
OLD BRIDGE – A newly formed nonprofit group is offering 23 years of local government activity through a new website – The Old Bridge Archive. “There’s a wealth of knowledge contained within the archive, from the serious to the lighthearted,” said Matt Morgan, who serves as chairman of the Old Bridge Residents Inc. (OBR). “Curious to know what the penalty is for installing your own personal speed bumps? It happened, and you can read it [in the archives]. What about the time a resident had elephants trampling her lawn? Yes, it happened in Old Bridge.
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
