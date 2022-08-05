ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

South Brunswick National Night Out returns with success

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
centraljersey.com
centraljersey.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hopewell Valley News

Residents enjoy National Night Out activities in Aberdeen, Matawan

Residents in Aberdeen Township and in Matawan celebrated National Night Out on Aug. 2. According to the website natw.org, “National Night Out is an annual community- building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood. camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.”. Aberdeen Township. Aberdeen Township residents...
MATAWAN, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

North Brunswick National Night Out: Fun, sweet treats and comradery

NORTH BRUNSWICK – National Night Out in North Brunswick was filled with fun, sweet treats and comradery. The department held its annual event outside police headquarters on Aug. 2. Officials closed off part of Hermann Road to allow community members to roam from the food vendors, games and various community organizations set up on both sides of the street.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

National Night Out: A community affair in Cranbury

Another successful National Night Out was celebrated by the Cranbury community as police sirens sounded, live DJ music played, and food cooked. Cranbury families pulled up lawn chairs in Village Park, sat at park benches and danced during the summer evening of fun with their local officers and emergency services for National Night Out on Aug. 2.
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North and South Brunswick inducts new officers

NORTH BRUNSWICK – The Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North and South Brunswick, held its annual Changing of the Guard ceremony and inducted new office bearers for the rotary year 2022-2023. Outgoing President Blisse Vakkalagadda presented various projects that the club completed during her presidency. Blisse along with Sudharani Kankanala,...
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

The Bridge Academy Changes Lives

Founded in September 2003 by educators, parents, and community members, The Bridge Academy helps students with language-based learning disabilities, including dyslexia, dysgraphia, auditory processing, and ADHD “bridge the gap between potential and performance.” We are a New Jersey-state approved school for ages 8-18, and the only school in New Jersey certified by the Orton-Gillingham Academy. Classes consist of a 3:1 ratio in reading, a 4:1 ratio in writing and math, and small group instruction for other classes.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Association#Ice Creams#National Night Out
wrnjradio.com

United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices

NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
HEALTH
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 10

• The Ashley Lauren Foundation will hold its inaugural Touch A Truck fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bucks Mill Park, 125 Bucks Mill Road, Colts Neck. Admission, $5 (children under 2 free). Rain date is Aug. 27. There will be emergency trucks, food trucks, a New Jersey State Police helicopter, a replica Batmobile (with Batman and Robin), classic cars and motorcycles. For additional information and sponsorship information, call 732-414-1625 or visit www.ashleylaurenfoundation.org.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Suburban

Newly formed nonprofit offers two decades of history through The Old Bridge Archive

OLD BRIDGE – A newly formed nonprofit group is offering 23 years of local government activity through a new website – The Old Bridge Archive. “There’s a wealth of knowledge contained within the archive, from the serious to the lighthearted,” said Matt Morgan, who serves as chairman of the Old Bridge Residents Inc. (OBR). “Curious to know what the penalty is for installing your own personal speed bumps? It happened, and you can read it [in the archives]. What about the time a resident had elephants trampling her lawn? Yes, it happened in Old Bridge.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school

Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
HEALTH
94.5 PST

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
94.3 The Point

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy