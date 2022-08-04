ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Long COVID Doubles Risk of Some Serious Outcomes in Children, Teens: Study

By Damian McNamara, MA
WebMD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.webmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
CNN

'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle

There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Covid#Cdc#Immunization#General Health#Americans
The Independent

Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests

A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data.The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested.The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.However, symptoms such as a fever or loss of smell  – which were once considered some of the most characteristic signs of the virus – were among the least reported symptoms.The top symptoms to keep an eye on include sore throat, blocked nose and dry coughProfessor Tim SpectorAccording to the study, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer

A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
CANCER
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Thousands of infected blood victims to receive £100,000 compensation ‘as soon as possible’

Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will receive £100,000 interim payments in compensation “as soon as possible”, the government is to announce.The Infected Blood Inquiry was established to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims from what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, during which about 2,400 people died.Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry, last month called for the compensation to be paid “without...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD

ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests

One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
PUBLIC HEALTH
topwirenews.com

Long Covid symptoms affect one in eight, study says – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR

One in eight people who contract coronavirus will develop at least one symptom of Long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition proposed Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded around the world since the pandemic began, there has been growing concern about the lingering symptoms in people with long Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now

Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Farm life protects children from allergic rhinitis symptoms into young adulthood

Childhood on a farm protected against allergic rhinitis throughout young adulthood, whether or not children stayed on the farm through puberty, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. But growing up on a farm did not significantly protect children against wheeze, Sonja Strieker, MSc,...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy