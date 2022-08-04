Long COVID Doubles Risk of Some Serious Outcomes in Children, Teens: Study

Read on www.webmd.com
Related
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sore throat the most common Covid symptom, data suggests
A sore throat might be the top symptom that suggests someone has coronavirus, according to new data.The next most prevalent symptoms are headache and blocked nose, the Zoe Covid study has suggested.The figures indicate the next most common signs are a cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches.However, symptoms such as a fever or loss of smell – which were once considered some of the most characteristic signs of the virus – were among the least reported symptoms.The top symptoms to keep an eye on include sore throat, blocked nose and dry coughProfessor Tim SpectorAccording to the study, as...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
survivornet.com
Busy Engineer, 32, Is Told By Her Doctor A Leg Lump Was ‘Hives Due To Stress:’ Her Leg Had To Be Amputated When It Turned Out To Be Cancer
An engineer was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma after a lump grew on her leg, which was initially misdiagnosed as being caused by work stress. Her leg was later amputated due to her cancer. The word sarcoma refers to an extensive array of bone and soft tissue cancers; those are...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long COVID may leave 1 in 5 people infected with coronavirus with long-term symptoms
Long COVID may affect 1 in 5 people infected with coronavirus. Dr. Jon LaPook looks at efforts to understand the syndrome and find a treatment.
7 reasons your left arm is tingling, from a pinched nerve to a heart attack — and when to call 911
Tingling in your left arm can have several causes, some more serious than others. Here are seven possible explanations and the key signs of each.
Polio was detected in New York. But most people don't need to worry
America has its first paralytic polio patient in a decade. Do you need to be worried about catching it? Probably not.
Thousands of infected blood victims to receive £100,000 compensation ‘as soon as possible’
Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will receive £100,000 interim payments in compensation “as soon as possible”, the government is to announce.The Infected Blood Inquiry was established to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims from what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, during which about 2,400 people died.Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry, last month called for the compensation to be paid “without...
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Stimulant Medications for ADHD
ADHD medications regulate dopamine and norepinephrine in the frontal cortex, the brain area most closely associated with ADHD. When used to treat ADHD, stimulant medications improve cognitive functioning and do not cause euphoria (a "high"). There is misuse of ADHD stimulant medications in the non-ADHD population. With a Ph.D. in...
Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests
One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
topwirenews.com
Long Covid symptoms affect one in eight, study says – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
One in eight people who contract coronavirus will develop at least one symptom of Long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition proposed Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded around the world since the pandemic began, there has been growing concern about the lingering symptoms in people with long Covid.
Good News Network
Starch in Green Bananas May Slash Risk of Some Cancers by Over 60%, Study Finds
A study has identified a starch in unripe bananas that can reduce the risk of some cancers by more than 60 percent—and scientists say it’s the first trial that points to a diet supplement that may be able to prevent hereditary cancer. The research involving people with high...
WebMD
New Omicron COVID Boosters Coming Soon: What to Know Now
Aug. 4, 2022 – New COVID-19 vaccine boosters, targeting new Omicron strains of the virus, are expected to roll out across the U.S. in September – a month ahead of schedule, the Biden administration announced this week. Moderna has signed a $1.74 billion federal contract to supply 66...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
healio.com
Farm life protects children from allergic rhinitis symptoms into young adulthood
Childhood on a farm protected against allergic rhinitis throughout young adulthood, whether or not children stayed on the farm through puberty, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. But growing up on a farm did not significantly protect children against wheeze, Sonja Strieker, MSc,...
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
Comments / 0