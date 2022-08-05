As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

Read on www.msnbc.com
MSNBC
The GOP's move to the extreme right goes back decades: Dana Milbank
Author and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party'.Aug. 8, 2022.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
MSNBC
DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates
After Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his re-election bid to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized the DCCC for funding campaign ads for extreme far-right candidates. Chair of the DCCC Sean Patrick Maloney speaks to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to explain his strategy.Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
White House National Climate Advisor 'dancing in the streets' over Senate's passage of historic climate bill
The United States Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at reducing energy costs and fighting the climate crisis. White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to break down the ‘wealth of things to celebrate’ in the landmark bill. Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Prosecutors find themselves as Republicans’ election-year targets
At the Conservative Political Action Conference late last week, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, the current chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, talked up some of the goals he’d like to see his party prioritize if they’re in the majority next year — particularly when it comes to law enforcement.
MSNBC
David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters
Cook Political Report U.S. House editor David Wasserman, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, and Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the Inflation Reduction Act may impact the 2022 midterm elections, as Democrats look to tout the new legislation on the campaign trail. “Voters are still very concerned that the President is still quite unpopular, but keep in mind that the component of Biden’s 40% disapproval rating has been Democratic voters disapproving of him because they believe that not enough is getting done in Washington,” says Wasserman. “Do the last few weeks change that in Democrats’ eyes and start closing that enthusiasm gap? And even more, does it change how independent voters view the president?”Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Senate Democrats pass Inflation Reduction Act without a single vote from GOP Senators
The United States Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act 51-50 Sunday afternoon. Kadia Tubman, Senior Editor at Insider and Matt Dowd, Founder of CountryOverParty joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the historic investment in the fight against climate change. Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP abortion bans creating chaos and confusion for doctors
As Republicans in states like Indiana pass new abortion bans, doctors are adjusting to the new landscape of chaos and confusion surrounding the restrictions. American Voice’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discussed how the bans on reproductive freedom are motivating voters ahead of the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
'Trump is clearly the target': FBI veteran breaks down Mar-a-Lago raid
Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to explain his thoughts on the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could be facing after the FBI searched the former president's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
'No whining on the yacht': Sen. Brown weighs in on landmark Inflation Reduction Act vote
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest as Democrats push to pass a bill aiming to tackle inflation, lower prescription drug prices, and address climate change. As Senators work through the weekend, Sen. Brown breaks down what passing this bill will do for Americans, how it will boost Democrats ahead of the midterms, and what roadblocks may lie ahead.Aug. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
A Catholic leader is visiting America right now. Where is the church's apology?
The visit of the superior general (also referred to as Father General) of the Jesuits to any country is usually announced with fanfare and pride. So it’s curious that no announcement, news releases or major headlines have accompanied the Rev. Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Jesuits, on a trip to the states. He is currently attending the International Association of Jesuit Universities at Boston College and will meet afterward with other Jesuits.
FBI seizes documents at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – live reaction
Former US president angered by ‘unannounced raid’ as part of ongoing investigation into potentially unlawful removal of White House records
MSNBC
The Senate's failures are much to blame for America's climate crisis
To the surprise of many, including myself, over the weekend the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is primarily climate policy — the biggest such bill in American history. As Zachary D. Carter writes at The American Prospect, it’s got a big pot of money for zero-carbon energy research, tax credits for wind, solar, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and a lot more. It’s great news.
MSNBC
Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies
A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Inside the origins of the government's family-separation policy
The Atlantic's Caitlin Dickerson reports on how the U.S. government reached the point of taking children away from their parents as a way to discourage migration to the United States.Aug. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Jackie Alemany, political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, reportedly in connection with an investigation of classified material Donald Trump removed from the White House. Aug. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric
Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
MSNBC
GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date
In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
