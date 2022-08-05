ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

MSNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
MSNBC

DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates

After Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan lost his re-election bid to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs, politicians on both sides of the aisle criticized the DCCC for funding campaign ads for extreme far-right candidates. Chair of the DCCC Sean Patrick Maloney speaks to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to explain his strategy.Aug. 7, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Prosecutors find themselves as Republicans’ election-year targets

At the Conservative Political Action Conference late last week, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, the current chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, talked up some of the goals he’d like to see his party prioritize if they’re in the majority next year — particularly when it comes to law enforcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

David Wasserman: Yet to be seen if Inflation Reduction Act will close ‘enthusiasm gap’ for voters

Cook Political Report U.S. House editor David Wasserman, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, and Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the Inflation Reduction Act may impact the 2022 midterm elections, as Democrats look to tout the new legislation on the campaign trail. “Voters are still very concerned that the President is still quite unpopular, but keep in mind that the component of Biden’s 40% disapproval rating has been Democratic voters disapproving of him because they believe that not enough is getting done in Washington,” says Wasserman. “Do the last few weeks change that in Democrats’ eyes and start closing that enthusiasm gap? And even more, does it change how independent voters view the president?”Aug. 8, 2022.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

GOP abortion bans creating chaos and confusion for doctors

As Republicans in states like Indiana pass new abortion bans, doctors are adjusting to the new landscape of chaos and confusion surrounding the restrictions. American Voice’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discussed how the bans on reproductive freedom are motivating voters ahead of the midterm elections. Aug. 7, 2022.
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

'No whining on the yacht': Sen. Brown weighs in on landmark Inflation Reduction Act vote

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest as Democrats push to pass a bill aiming to tackle inflation, lower prescription drug prices, and address climate change. As Senators work through the weekend, Sen. Brown breaks down what passing this bill will do for Americans, how it will boost Democrats ahead of the midterms, and what roadblocks may lie ahead.Aug. 7, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

A Catholic leader is visiting America right now. Where is the church's apology?

The visit of the superior general (also referred to as Father General) of the Jesuits to any country is usually announced with fanfare and pride. So it’s curious that no announcement, news releases or major headlines have accompanied the Rev. Arturo Sosa, superior general of the Jesuits, on a trip to the states. He is currently attending the International Association of Jesuit Universities at Boston College and will meet afterward with other Jesuits.
RELIGION
MSNBC

The Senate's failures are much to blame for America's climate crisis

To the surprise of many, including myself, over the weekend the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is primarily climate policy — the biggest such bill in American history. As Zachary D. Carter writes at The American Prospect, it’s got a big pot of money for zero-carbon energy research, tax credits for wind, solar, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and a lot more. It’s great news.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Bombshell verdict stuns conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as Fox News braces amid lawsuit over election lies

A jury hits MAGA loyalist Alex Jones with $50 million in fines for lying about the Sandy Hook massacre and putting grieving parents through “hell.” MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the warning for other conspiracy theorists spewing lies. Fox News is facing a $1.6 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, alleging the network lied about the election and defamed the company. Mother Jones’ David Corn saying, “This jury has sent a signal that we’re not gonna allow First Amendment rights to protect the promotion of reckless disinformation.”Aug. 9, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Classified documents at heart of FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Jackie Alemany, political reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, reportedly in connection with an investigation of classified material Donald Trump removed from the White House. Aug. 9, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Pro-Trump Republicans play the victim with anti-cop rhetoric

Former President Donald Trump and his congressional allies haven't hidden their disdain for law enforcement. Their defense of the pro-Trump rioters who assaulted police during the Jan. 6 attack show they care little for officers' safety. You needn’t be a genius to get the underlying message: Conservatives — like Trump...
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP missteps help Democrats deliver their biggest win to date

In the initial round of balloting on Election Day 2020, then-Sen. David Perdue was the top vote-getter, but the Republican incumbent fell shy of the 50 threshold. In Georgia, that meant he was forced into a runoff election, which Purdue fully expected to win. He didn’t. Thanks in part to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

