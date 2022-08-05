ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLVpx_0h5TdK1M00

Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.

Peña’s win over Nunes is considered by many to be the greatest upset in UFC history. But because Nunes left little doubt in the rematch in Dallas, it brings the topic of a trilogy rubber match into question.

Is a third fight between them one we need to see? Or do we even want to see it after Nunes’ performance at UFC 277? Furthermore, does Nunes’ win make us question Peña’s original upset and wonder if it was a fluke? That’s what we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Matthew Wells, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Danny Segura, along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their breakdown in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode in the video below.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC on ESPN 40 video: Cory McKenna makes history, taps Miranda Granger with Von Flue choke

Cory McKenna earned the eighth Von Flue choke finish in UFC history on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40. McKenna (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), who at 23 years old is the youngest female fighter on the UFC roster, got a finish with a rarely-utilized grappling technique against Miranda Granger (7-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) in their strawweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Julianna Peña
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
PWMania

Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluke#Combat#Mma
MMA Fighting

Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Sasha Banks shows off new look ahead of WWE return

WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that Banks and Naomi’s WWE return is imminent after they agreed to come back. WWE announced on SmackDown that the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will finally take place as it starts this Monday on Raw. Before Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, who resigned, there had been no talk within WWE regarding this tournament, originally announced in May after Banks and Naomi were stripped of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

It’s been over a year since Conor McGregor last fought in the UFC, and while he’s not planning to give up MMA quite yet, he is exploring other opportunities. The Irishman is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming “Road House” remake of the classic ’80s film that starred Patrick Swayze. McGregor will […] The post Conor McGregor’s statement on making film debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry

Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Carmella Injured at WWE Live Event

Fans at the live event in North Charleston, South Carolina are reporting that Carmella appeared to have been hurt during her match, though WWE has not yet confirmed this. In a Triple Threat Match, Bianca Belair faced off against Asuka and Carmella to defend her RAW Women’s Championship. However, early in the match, Carmella was sidelined due to an incident.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy