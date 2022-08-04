ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Photos: Historic Lighthouses along the Carolinas

Historic lighthouses along the Atlantic coast in South Carolina and North Carolina. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

Tidewater Golf Club named best in SC, Lowes Foods seeks new products from local vendors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A golf course located on the north end of the Grand Strand was recently named the best in the state. Tidewater Golf Club, in operation since 1990 in Cherry Grove, was named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the S.C. Golf Course Owners Association. It became eligible for the honor after previously being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living

She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
SHOPPING
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina

Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
live5news.com

Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
EDUCATION
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

Deer tags will be hitting your mailbox soon!

South Carolina deer hunters keep an eye on your mailbox, deer tags should be arriving soon!. Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on August 15 should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.
ANIMALS
The Post and Courier

Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in South Carolina

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus July 24-30. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 24.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina

(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

