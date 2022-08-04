NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A golf course located on the north end of the Grand Strand was recently named the best in the state. Tidewater Golf Club, in operation since 1990 in Cherry Grove, was named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the S.C. Golf Course Owners Association. It became eligible for the honor after previously being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO