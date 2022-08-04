Read on www.postandcourier.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
“Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” shown at NOH
NEWBERRY — Newberry community members were given a chance to screen, “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina” at the Newberry Opera House on July 28 before it officially airs on ETV on Aug. 11. In “Our Vanishing Americana South Carolina,” Mike Lassiter visits general and grocery stores, pharmacies...
The Post and Courier
Photos: Historic Lighthouses along the Carolinas
Historic lighthouses along the Atlantic coast in South Carolina and North Carolina. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
The Post and Courier
Tidewater Golf Club named best in SC, Lowes Foods seeks new products from local vendors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A golf course located on the north end of the Grand Strand was recently named the best in the state. Tidewater Golf Club, in operation since 1990 in Cherry Grove, was named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the S.C. Golf Course Owners Association. It became eligible for the honor after previously being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Here's how much residents need to make per hour to afford a rental apartment or home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows residents in South Carolina need to make more than $19 an hour to be able to afford to rent a two-bedroom apartment or home. The report comes from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition and shows South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country.
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
WIS-TV
South Carolina’s back to school sales tax free weekend is here, what’s on the list
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s back to school tax free weekend has arrived for 2022. From August 5 through 7 families can purchase essential back to school supplies without incurring a sales tax. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has a handy list for parents and shoppers...
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
The Post and Courier
Deer tags will be hitting your mailbox soon!
South Carolina deer hunters keep an eye on your mailbox, deer tags should be arriving soon!. Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on August 15 should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.
The Post and Courier
Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in South Carolina
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus July 24-30. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 24.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
The Post and Courier
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
WMBF
Report: Around $20 per hour needed to rent in South Carolina
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition says if you rent a two-bedroom unit in South Carolina, you should be making around $20 per hour to make ends meet. “If you don’t make $20 an hour, there’s no way you could...
crbjbizwire.com
Total Beverage Solution Named One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina
Charleston, SC - Total Beverage Solution, a full-service national importer, and supplier of premium award-winning beer, wine, and spirits, is thrilled to announce it has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina for its fifth consecutive year!. “We’ve always set...
