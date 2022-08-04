ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

KAKE TV

‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat

A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Lack of funding causing problems for Senior Services of Wichita

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)–Roughly 3,000 older adults utilize Senior Services of Wichita each year. Chris Heiman, the charity’s development director, says with costs doubling, fund decreasing or remaining stagnant, and now a mill levy for senior care reaching an all-time low, being asked to do more with far less just doesn’t cut it. “I think for […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Towne East Square hosting back-to-school denim campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7. Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more. The first 50 customers who […]
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

D.A.R.E. Graduates 18 New Officers at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

18 new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated this week from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is a two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills. Program graduates received...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Charity Garage Sale Benefitting Passageways

Come one come all to the Passageways’ Charity Garage Sale this Saturday at Towne West Mall. Passageways’ Ltd is an organization that is dedicated to helping homeless Veterans with everyday needs. The Passageways’ Outreach Center is located inside the Towne West Mall and is open to community memebers and Veterans on a regular basis.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more

ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Gas discount event Monday in Wichita

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
WICHITA, KS

