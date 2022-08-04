Read on www.kmuw.org
Museum of World Treasures celebrating customer appreciation day Saturday with $5 entry
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Museum of World Treasures is celebrating customer appreciation day on Saturday, Aug. 6. Each guest can enter the Museum for $5, plus tax. Along with entry, guests can also enjoy crafts and activities, learning opportunities with staff and more. Customer appreciation day also includes the special chance to: Attend a […]
Sedgwick County Zoo hosting back to school bash Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo is hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enter the Zoo for $3. Members get in free with a membership card and photo ID. You can now ride the Safari Express at the Zoo. The train takes you […]
KAKE TV
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
Lack of funding causing problems for Senior Services of Wichita
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)–Roughly 3,000 older adults utilize Senior Services of Wichita each year. Chris Heiman, the charity’s development director, says with costs doubling, fund decreasing or remaining stagnant, and now a mill levy for senior care reaching an all-time low, being asked to do more with far less just doesn’t cut it. “I think for […]
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Bid farewell to summer at the zoo, Old Cowtown
Summer break is drawing to a close but there’s still lots of fun to be had before school starts back up.
KWCH.com
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
Towne East Square hosting back-to-school denim campaign
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Towne East’s “Do Good With Denim” drive is happening now until Aug. 7. Towne East Square is partnering with the Wichita Family Crisis Center for the campaign. During the back-to-school season, shoppers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts, and more. The first 50 customers who […]
Free haircuts and backpacks: Ambitions Barbershop gives back to the community
This Sunday august 7th a local barbershop is extending a helping hand to area kids.
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
For first time in 20 years, horticulture center near Wichita will open to public
The center’s research has an impact on nurseries, garden centers, farmers, golf courses, athletic fields and your own backyard
classiccountry1070.com
D.A.R.E. Graduates 18 New Officers at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
18 new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated this week from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is a two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills. Program graduates received...
KSN.com
Charity Garage Sale Benefitting Passageways
Come one come all to the Passageways’ Charity Garage Sale this Saturday at Towne West Mall. Passageways’ Ltd is an organization that is dedicated to helping homeless Veterans with everyday needs. The Passageways’ Outreach Center is located inside the Towne West Mall and is open to community memebers and Veterans on a regular basis.
Spangles check presented to Jones family
A $17,100 check was presented by Spangles to the Jones family on Wednesday. The restaurant held a donation drive for the family.
KWCH.com
Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
Kansas mother’s promise to her war-injured son on life support comes true
He was killed while serving in Iraq, now the state is honoring him.
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 8/6/22: Peachfest winner, Leaf Teahouse reopens, and more
ReBorn boutique & marketplace (a.k.a. Blood Orchards) hosted their annual Peachfest event. It brought together many food trucks who were tasked with creating a dish utilizing peaches. There were many delicious treats from Busy B’s, Funky Monkey Munchies, Big B’s Beef and others, but in the end it was Smokin Diner who won with their pulled pork sandwich with peach slaw.
kmuw.org
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Krispy Kreme offering a dozen donuts for the price of a gallon of gas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Krispy Kreme is hoping to ease the pain at the pump with “Donut Deflation”. The doughnut maker is offering a dozen doughnuts for the average cost of a gallon of gas. Krispy Kreme is offering the promotion every Wednesday from now until Labor Day, so you can buy a dozen glazed […]
KAKE TV
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
