Betting on Momentum? 2 Breakout Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
Which 3 ARK Innovation Stocks Can Bounce the Most?
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund has taken quite a beating. Though most stocks may never see their highs anytime in the near future, there are intriguing individual names that are still capable of considerable upside, according to Wall Street analysts. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) boomed in the...
Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch
Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market – and the tech segment in particular – staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the “’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.”
Why Did Upstart Stock Drop 15% in Monday’s Extended Trade?
Upstart Stock tanked almost 15% in Monday’s after-market hours after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results, which missed both earnings and revenue estimates. Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) declined almost 15% in the extended trading session on Monday after the company released disappointing second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance, which was way below analysts’ expectations.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Is Target Stock a Sell after Its Recent Bounce?
While big-box retailer Target is up double digits over the trailing month, headwinds impacting the broader consumer economy makes TGT stock rather suspect. Although big-box retailer Target (TGT) may seemingly present a cheapened opportunity for discount divers, the overriding reality is that the consumer economy faces many challenges. Therefore, investors ought to be very careful before engaging Target or any other consumer-dependent company. I am, for the time being, bearish on TGT stock.
This Insider is Bulking up on Planet Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
Insiders Are Scooping Up Exxon Stock After Robust Q2
Insiders are making positive moves in Exxon, while robust Q2 results and a focus on capacity addition keep investor sentiment buoyant as well. The year 2022 could very well be the year of oil & gas stocks. Fresh on the heels of a robust Q2, insiders are scooping up shares of energy major Exxon Mobil (XOM) (GB:0R1M).
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark. TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool predicts an impressive second quarter performance for Lemonade. An improving macroeconomic landscape is also benefiting the insurance service provider. Insurance services provider Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results today after the market closes. Lemonade offers renters’ insurance, homeowners’ insurance, car insurance,...
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
From finding the right fit to enhancing technological capabilities, a deal between CVS and Signify provides the companies exactly what they had been looking for. Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) intends to add Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a healthcare technology company, to its portfolio, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A deal, if reached, between the two healthcare companies would be a win-win situation for both.
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
3 Stocks Poised to Get Charged Up with the New Climate Bill
The U.S. Senate finally passed the Democrats’ landmark climate, healthcare, and tax bill, also called the Inflation Reduction Act. The bill is expected to boost the prospects of companies in the U.S. renewable energy space. This article focuses on three companies—a residential solar panel company, a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell systems, and an EV charging technology solutions company.
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.
Monday.com Stock Soars 18% as Q2 Results Exceed Expectations; Website Traffic Hinted at It
Monday.com’s second-quarter results were impressive, as the stock surged on strong Q2 results and upbeat guidance. Meanwhile, top investors are also loading up on the stock as it is expected to witness growth in the near term. Cloud-based work management software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported better-than-expected results for...
Curaleaf Announces Q2 Results; Stock Rises on Management Rejig
Canada-based Curaleaf has reported a rise in revenues, along with a wider loss in the second quarter. Cannabis products maker Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSE: CURA) has announced the results for the second quarter of 2022 and introduced changes to its senior leadership. On Monday, the stock rose 1.1% on the news of new appointments to the company’s executive leadership team.
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
3 Oil Stocks Benefiting from High Fuel Prices, Recovering Demand
Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Shell are seeing increasing profitability backed by high energy prices and record oil-refining margins. The combination of rising oil prices and recovering global demand has created the most favorable business environment for oil companies. Consequently, the surge in the profitability of three major oil companies — Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) — in the second quarter spiked investors’ interest. These companies together accounted for a whopping $46 billion in profits in the reported quarter.
