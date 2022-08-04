Listen: Still haven’t found your song of summer? A Fort Worth musician has you covered

Read on fortworthreport.org
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less StressfulLarry Lease
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Irving Council Approves $30 MIllion Incentives for New Wells Fargo CampusLarry LeaseIrving, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is becoming a hot ticket. Here’s how acts get booked.
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Matt Homan, president and general manager of Trail Drive Management Corp., spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about booking acts for Dickies Arena. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. For the unabridged version,...
Coffee roaster believes coffee can cultivate community in Fort Worth
Justin McLaughlin believes in the power of a cup of coffee. In his mind, it can bring people together to have conversations. “Coffee is like something that, socially, we do a lot as Americans,” McLaughlin said. “Even around the world, folks do it. And so, to me, some of those tough conversations or some of those what I call ‘across the tracks conversations,’ coffee is kind of a medium to have that exchange take place.”
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
Texas Center for Arts + Academics energizes teachers for new school year
Students Sierra Pitchford and Sydney Berry gracefully strided across the black stage. Blue lights illuminated the students as they performed a dance. Stomp. Stomp. Glide. Each step the students made was filled with intention. Dozens of teachers sat in the audience as Sierra and Sydney danced on the stage at...
Water use continues to increase
As the extremely hot temperatures and dry conditions persist, water use continues to increase. For the third consecutive Wednesday, Fort Worth Water set a new daily water use record, and July’s water use set a new all-time monthly high. Wednesday’s water use was 388.74 million gallons, breaking the one-week-old...
Panther Island taxing district board looks for extension to 2054
The tax increment financing district used to provide funding for Panther Island voted Aug. 3 to support a plan that would extend the district’s operation for an additional 10 years. The unanimous vote approved a plan that supports the taxing district being extended an additional 10 years to 2054...
