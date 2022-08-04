6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.kjct8.com
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (KJCT) - The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, age 41, of Fort Morgan with 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients across Colorado. Carter’s now defunct company, Plains Building Systems, LLC, was specializing in building pole barns, steel buildings, and and post-frame...
Warm, tranquil weather pattern sets up for the new week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Constant, unchanging, placid, and tranquil are all words that could accurately describe this week’s weather. What’s constant and unchanging about it is the dry and the warmth at a time when we really could use some rain. This evening will be warm and...
Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado’s snowpack
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Researchers in Colorado have identified tiny pieces of plastic in a snowpack sample from the pristine high country — a finding that may confirm suspicions that an invisible layer of microplastics blankets the Rocky Mountains. The Colorado Sun reports that the researchers suspect the...
Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle. Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of...
