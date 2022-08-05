▶️ Bend High School holding job fair and zamboni races

Read on centraloregondaily.com
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon schools see staffing relief ahead of 1st post-pandemic year
For the past two and a half years, Central Oregon school districts have faced staffing challenges amid COVID-19 mandates and teacher burnout, among other reasons. This school year, things are finally looking up. “We are sitting in a really, really good position. We’ll be able to start the school year...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Open house for trail to connect parks in Northeast Bend
A picture perfect Saturday for a walk or bike ride. Perfect timing for the Bend Park and Recreation District to hold a trail side open house. The info session for the North Unit Canal Trail Project was held at Pine Nursery Park in Northeast Bend. The district is working to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Jefferson County awards $750,000 to expand industrial space
Jefferson County has awarded $750,000 for projects expanding industrial space across the county. Three different projects will each get $250,000. They include the construction of a manufacturing industrial building, a new truck wash and business center and the expansion of the Eagle Ridge Industrial Complex. “No buildings have been built...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Relay 2022 enjoys clear skies before moving to June
They came, they ran, and they rode around in van. Hundreds of runners took part in the 15th outing of the Cascade Lakes Relay Friday and Saturday. Teams started at Diamond Lake and weaved their way to Bend. The annual event takes runners through some Central Oregon’s most beautiful scenery....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend North LL defeats Alaska 12-2, stays alive in Northwest Regional
The boys from Bend remain alive in their quest to get to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Bend North defeated Alaska Sunday, 12-2 in the Northwest Regional of the Little League World Series. The game was called in the fourth due the run rule, which states the game ends if one team is up by at least 10 runs after four innings.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend North falls 10-1 in Little League World Series regional game
The Bend North Little League team lost a tough one today in San Bernardino, CA 10-1. It was the their first game in the Northwest Region Tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series. They faced a team from Bonney Lake, WA in the Saturday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne
A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
23 lb. turkey sparks bidding war at the Deschutes County Fair; sold for $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a lb. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon gas prices drop below $5 average
The average price for regular unleaded in Central Oregon is back below $5 per gallon, dropping nearly 50 cents in the past month. But it’s still nearly $1.10 more expensive than a year ago. AAA said the average price in Bend is $4.97 per gallon Monday. That’s 66 cents...
centraloregondaily.com
2 children who went missing from Bend found
Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday. 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday. No other details about how they were found have been released. At the time they disappeared, the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorcycle rider rescued after crash near Pine Mountain
A motorcycle rider got a broken leg and had to be rescued after a crash on Sunday morning south of Pine Mountain. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a 911 call about an injured motorcycle rider at around 10:40 a.m. Thirteen Search and Rescue volunteers and two...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
kbnd.com
Two Arrested In Redmond Drug Bust
REDMOND, OR -- Two people from Redmond were arrested during a drug bust last week. At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond. A multi-county surveillance operation was conducted. They say 34-year-old Joseph Pedro and 26-year-old Kerstin Arias were observed in the Portland area, believed to be purchasing controlled substances for distribution in Central Oregon.
Bend shelter resident arrested, jailed in stabbing of fellow resident; non-life-threatening injuries
A 51-year-old resident of Bend’s emergency shelter on Northeast Second Street was arrested and jailed Saturday night on assault and other charges, accused of stabbing a fellow shelter resident with whom he’s had confrontations in recent months, police said Sunday. The post Bend shelter resident arrested, jailed in stabbing of fellow resident; non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Teen girl hospitalized with serious injuries after Tumalo Rd. car crash
A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash on Tumalo Road on Friday evening. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m. near Cline Falls Hwy. They discovered that Redmond man Jose Alvarez Ibarra, 46, had been driving...
Comments / 0