Sitka, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department is investigating an explosive device found at Blue Lake. On Aug. 8, the Sitka Police Department received a call from the Sitka Water Department stating that during weekly dam inspections they located a ruptured 55-gallon drum, that had contained waste oil, on the shore of Blue Lake near the boat launch area.

SITKA, AK ・ 10 HOURS AGO