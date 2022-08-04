ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
6 homes, 8 structures lost to wildfire in Lind

LIND, Wash. — Six homes and an additional eight structures have been lost to a wildfire burning in the town of Lind. All evacuation orders have been lifted and those living in the town can return to their homes. Containment is estimated to be around 100 percent. The wildfire has burned about 25 hundred acres of land on the south...
LIND, WA
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)

A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
LIND, WA
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury

6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
LIND, WA
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....

