kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
FOX 11 and 41
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
6 homes, 8 structures lost to wildfire in Lind
LIND, Wash. — Six homes and an additional eight structures have been lost to a wildfire burning in the town of Lind. All evacuation orders have been lifted and those living in the town can return to their homes. Containment is estimated to be around 100 percent. The wildfire has burned about 25 hundred acres of land on the south...
Wind has settled during day 3 of the crews battling Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – There are less winds on day 3 of firefighters battling the Williams Lake Fire. The fire, which started Wednesday, has burned somewhere between 1.5 and 2.5 square miles in western Spokane County. Level 3 evacuations – meaning leave now – have been expanded for people living near the flames. Those living in the area between Cheney plaza,...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
spotonidaho.com
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Extra wildfire resources, thanks to HB 1168, have already paid off
At the Williams Lake Fire, 11 miles southeast of Cheney, firefighters continue to make progress on containment.
ncwlife.com
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, 10 homes lost
Sheriff's officials are telling residents in the town of Lind in eastern Washington to evacuate because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
KHQ Right Now
Truck carrying hay catches on fire in Davenport
A truck carrying hay caught on fire in Davenport on Friday. Fire District #5 in Lincoln County responded to the fire and were able to get it under control.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
ifiberone.com
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Slow mail delivery may have delayed hearing for Fred Meyer murder suspect
Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot two men in the Richland Fred Meyer.
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,200 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and 39 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m....
