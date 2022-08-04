6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.nbc29.com
Related
NBC 29 News
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
Comments / 0