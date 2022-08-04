6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO