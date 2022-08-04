Can a Utah golfer win the local Korn Ferry Tour event? Zac Blair is 1 off the lead

Read on www.ksl.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
ksl.com
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
ksl.com
A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area
AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
ksl.com
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON — A group of 17-year-olds are emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. "We heard people on the other side...
ksl.com
Worker completely buried in Park City industrial accident is taken to hospital
PARK CITY — An man was completely buried at a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive on Monday. The construction crew had been applying rebar at the construction site when the accident occurred, according to Park City Fire Battalion Chief Sean Briley. "I was told he had some warning...
ksl.com
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded to a report of a shooting...
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
ksl.com
Impaired driver caused fatal 3-car crash, West Valley police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police have arrested a man who they say had a blood-alcohol level three time the legal limit when he caused a three-car crash in West Valley City that killed an 86-year-old woman. Jaime Eduardo Cartagena, 35, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for...
ksl.com
Charges: Man detained, threatened to shoot couple he thought took his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of threatening to shoot two other men because he thought they had stolen his pet raccoon, according to police, now faces several charges. Daniel Joseph Chivers, 43, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a gun by a restricted person, all third-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Sandy police investigating 15-year-old boy shot by 14-year-old
SANDY — A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a 14-year-old boy while the two were inside a car, Sandy police confirmed Monday. The incident occurred nearly a month ago on July 10. Officers were called to Alta View Hospital after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at the front door of the emergency room. The boy was soon after flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his back, said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt.
