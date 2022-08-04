Can a Utah golfer win the local Korn Ferry Tour event? Zac Blair is 1 off the lead

PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO