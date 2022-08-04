ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes women's impact

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 15-year-old boy made his way through the the Pro Football Hall of Fame museum on Friday, checking out the memorabilia and bronze busts before stopping to take a picture of Jen Welter’s blue-and-pink jersey to send to his younger sister. “She will love this,” said Zach Fleming, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in town with his dad for the first time. “I want her to know girls can make the Hall of Fame, too.” Welter became the first woman to coach an NFL game in 2015 when she joined the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant coaching intern for training camp and the preseason. The shirt, pants and sneakers she wore on the sideline in all four exhibition games are on display at a new exhibit in the Pro Football Today area of the museum.
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey 2022: How to buy home, away gear after Seattle Seahawks trade

Quarterback play has held the Denver Broncos back since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, but president of football operations and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway made a move to address the struggles this offseason. The Broncos sent three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. Now, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will try to lead the Broncos to the top of the loaded AFC West. Wilson has thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns with just 87 interceptions over his 10-year career while adding 4,689 yards rushing and 23 scores on the ground. You can buy the latest Russell Wilson Denver Broncos jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle

The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns home in Hall of Fame Game

Tonight, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels will make his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s preseason Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. McDaniels grew up in Canton and was the high school quarterback on the very field his team is set to play on tonight. Previously, McDaniels spent most of his coaching career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls. Aug. 4, 2022.
LeRoy Butler's official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens today

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6th, starting at noon when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies and speeches can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN today.
Cliff Branch's blazing speed led to Hall of Fame induction

Cliff Branch was the epitome of what Al Davis coveted in a receiver during his decades running the Raiders. Branch arrived in Oakland with the game-breaking speed needed to fuel the Raiders' vertical offense and as soon as he learned to harness that speed and develop reliable hands, there was no stopping Branch.
Hall of Fame Game kickoff delayed due to 'severe' weather conditions

Fans had to wait a little longer before seeing the official start to the NFL's 2022 season. "Adverse" weather caused the start of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game to be pushed back from its original 8 p.m. ET start. The game is slated to kickoff at 8:40 p.m.
