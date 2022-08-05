ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Senate approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden. How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney

Comments / 0

Community Policy