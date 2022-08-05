Senate approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden. How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote?

Read on www.ksl.com
Related
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says
The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amid human trafficking hysteria, Utah refugees face false accusations
Refugee advocates in Logan are trying to protect a group of Afghan men after a viral Tik Tok video last week wrongly accused them of human trafficking at a carnival. The men, who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan, fled to Utah after the Taliban took over the country last year.
The vise is tightening around Donald Trump as 2024 decision looms
The FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday makes one thing crystal clear: The legal vise is tightening around the former President even as he weighs whether to run for president again in 2024.
Spyware is huge threat to global human rights and democracy, expert warns
Cybersecurity expert Ron Deibert to testify to Canadian MPs about troubling spread of invasive surveillance tools
UK energy bills ‘to top £4,200’ amid warning of ‘serious hardship on a massive scale’ – business live
Consumer champion Martin Lewis and head of CBI business group both urge PM to act urgently to help people with soaring energy bills
RELATED PEOPLE
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Moscow suspends US inspections of nuclear arsenal; Ukraine reports intense shelling in Donbas
Ukraine says it arrested Russian intelligence agents planning to carry out three murders; Russia says sanctions mean it won’t restart arms inspection program
Comments / 0