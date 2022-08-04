Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Time Out Global
A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow
Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
Heavy rains soak the valley, cause flooding
The Las Vegas Valley was hit with heavy rain on Thursday night as a band of thunderstorms raced through. The rains came with such intensity that casinos like Circa and Caesars had water leaks from their ceilings.
WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video
The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
Some heavy rain possible today
Expect more rain storms today. “Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of
First Alert Forecast: Humid, chance for pop-up storms
Hot, humid and a few pop-ups. That's the story through this weekend. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the mid 90s during peak heating.A few spotty showers and storms will develop this afternoon into the evening. A lot of places won't see one, but expect some downpours where they do form. Activity will dwindle after sunset. It'll be another muggy night with lows in the 70s.Sweat and repeat on Sunday! Temps will be a bit higher tomorrow with "feels like" temps approaching 100 for inland locations. Once again, another round of scattered pop-ups later in the day.This summery pattern will continue into next week until a front finally ushers in a drier and more comfortable air mass Thursday into Friday.No day is a washout and many spots will stay dry - we can't stress enough that enough. But be prepared for an interruption and head indoors if storms do pop up. Stay cool and have a great weekend!
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for hot, humid Friday
Sweat and repeat! It's another day of heat and humidity, along with some drenching downpours later on. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM today because it will feel like 95-100+ during peak heating.Forecast: Today will see more clouds overall with some brighter breaks at times. It's another hot and humid day with temps in the low 90s. Some spotty showers are possible during the morning hours, then a better bet for showers/t-storms in the afternoon and evening. While an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, the biggest threat will be heavy rain that could cause some flooding...
‘Unusually dry’ August sees highs of 28C due on Sunday as heatwave continues
Britain will see temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday as the heatwave rolls over into next week amid an unusually dry August, forecasters have predicted.Meteorologists have urged people to avoid midday sun and stay in the shade as the arid weather looks set to last another seven to 10 days.Highs of 27C and 28C are expected to hit parts of south and south-east England on Sunday, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day for most of the country.The west of Scotland may see some rain – but will also experience patches of clear sky, according to forecasters.The warm weather...
Less chance of rain, isolated downpours still possible
A slightly lower chance of heavy rain storms but the rain is not going away completely. “An upper disturbance in the Gulf and surface trough will continue to pull away from the area today allowing rain chances to be much lower than yesterday.
Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect
Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
‘Very little meaningful rain’ forecast as temperatures set to climb next week
Forecasters are warning there is “very little meaningful rain” on the horizon for parched areas of England as temperatures are set to climb into the 30s next week.The Met Office said parts of England could see temperatures rise to the low or mid-30s by the end of next week due to an area of high pressure building from the Atlantic into the South and South West.But the forecaster said while it could mean another heatwave, temperatures were likely to be well below the records set last month when thermometers climbed above 40C in some places.The ongoing dry weather comes after...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Another Sweaty, Stormy Mess Today & Outside Will Suck
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of storms on Thursday, and you'll want to push those romantic picnic plans with your bae to the weekend or risk soggy sandwiches. Fret not, friends. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Thursday won't be as spooky as Wednesday, as storms are unlikely...
natureworldnews.com
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
