Deshaun Watson suspension ‘a kiss on the cheek,’ lawyer for women in civil lawsuit says

Alabama absolutely loaded up in the Transfer Portal this offseason. The Tide easily nabbed the most talented class purely out of the portal, with three of On3’s top eight transfers from this offseason headed to Tuscaloosa. One of which is former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Ricks made an instant impact for the Tigers during his time there as an underclassman. But he moved on when Ed Orgeron did at the conclusion of last season. Now, he’ll don the maroon and white on Saturdays under Nick Saban’s watch.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO