Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in 4-1 win over Tigers

NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
NBC Sports
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
'That dog in them': MLB players explain what makes baseball's top 'dogs' so special
Throughout MLB, the phrase is bestowed for those who fiercely contest every pitch. Here is a sampling of players who display that mentality.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Pence to receive plaque, spot on Giants' Wall of Fame in Sept.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have already celebrated Will Clark, Buster Posey, and Matt Cain this season and next week they'll bring back members of the 2012 World Series team. On Monday, they added one more ceremony to the schedule. Hunter Pence will go up on the team's Wall of...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Wood outduels Snell in close win vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The start of Juan Soto's first full week in San Diego was a party. The newest star in San Diego received several standing ovations from the 40,686 at Petco Park, including one when he waved that he was okay after slamming into the wall to rob Evan Longoria of extra bases.
NBC Sports
Pedro Martinez gives brutally honest Red Sox take after MLB trade deadline
The Boston Red Sox' moves before last Tuesday's MLB trade deadline didn't make much sense, and left many fans with even more questions about the franchise's future. The team held on to star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. They now face the possibility of him leaving for nothing. They also traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez, who's having an excellent season and, by many accounts, was a beloved teammate in the clubhouse. The Red Sox also made a few additions, including Eric Hosmer in a deal with the San Diego Padres, but none of those moves upgraded the roster in a significant way.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
NBC Sports
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
NBC Sports
Phillies move past Padres in wild-card race after sweeping Nationals
The weather is warm, the ball is flying, the Phillies' offense is locked in and these post-trade deadline Nationals have one of the worst major-league rosters in recent memory. The result? The Phillies finished off the hapless Nats, 13-1, Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep. The Phils are a...
NBC Sports
Giants' defensive display vs. Padres reignites playoff hopes
SAN DIEGO -- Gabe Kapler said the words, but for a second, it was almost like he didn't quite know how to finish the sentence. He paused and trailed off, looking up at reporters for the next question. It was hard to blame him for not knowing where to go next.
NBC Sports
Bills activate Rodger Saffold off NFI
The Bills are getting one of their key offensive linemen back on the practice field. Buffalo announced on Sunday that guard Rodger Saffold has been activated off the non-football injury list. Saffold landed on the list at the beginning of camp after injuring his ribs during a car accident. Saffold,...
NBC Sports
Which A's, Giants player could have number retired next
The annual Bay Bridge Series concludes this weekend with the Giants facing off against the Athletics on Saturday and Sunday at the Oakland Coliseum. Ahead of the matchup, NBC Sports Bay Area and California's Giants and A's analysts George Kontos and Dave Stewart discussed possible players who could see their numbers immortalized by each franchise.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling
For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL・
ESPN
Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak
Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to defeat visiting New York City FC 3-2 Saturday night. Cucho Hernandez also tallied for the Crew (8-6-9, 33 points) and Luis Diaz had two assists. Goalkeeper Eloy Room made four saves.
NBC Sports
Giants saved by controversial home-plate call vs. Padres
An overturned play at home plate proved controversial during the Giants-Padres game on Monday night -- and might have just saved the game for San Francisco. The incredible seventh-inning relay from left fielder Luis González to cutoff man Brandon Crawford to catcher Joey Bart beat San Diego’s Brandon Drury to the plate after he was sent from first base on Ha Seong-Kim’s double, but the base runner was called safe at home.
NBC Sports
Off to a hot start with Angels, Mickey Moniak suffers another tough break
Mickey Moniak is off to a hot start with the Angels but suffered another unfortunate setback late Saturday night when he was hit by a pitch on the middle finger attempting a bunt. The kid can't catch a break. "It's not looking good," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after...
NBC Sports
Raiders host Danny Shelton for a workout
The Raiders may be adding some defensive line depth with a former first-round pick. Las Vegas worked out free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday, according to multiple reports. Shelton entered the league with the Browns back in 2015. But Cleveland traded him to New England in 2018. That gives...
NFL・
NBC Sports
T.J. Edwards becoming the star of Eagles’ training camp
T.J. Edwards isn’t making it easy to take him off the field. When the Eagles this offseason added Kyzir White in free agency and then drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round, it was fair to wonder if Edwards might lose some snaps in 2022. If this training camp...
NBC Sports
Zaidi, Baer hear Giants' fans' frustrations over lack of stars
The Giants are well aware that many fans might be frustrated that the organization has yet to acquire a superstar of their own. Frustration amongst the fanbase grew following the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline after San Francisco came up short in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and opted not to make any sizable moves.
NBC Sports
Lions sign Kendall Lamm
The Lions have added veteran offensive lineman Kendall Lamm to their roster. The team announced the signing on Monday afternoon. Tackle Zein Obeid was placed on the reserve/retired list in a corresponding move. Lamm was released by the Titans in March and visited the Colts last week. Lamm played 12...
