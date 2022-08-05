Read on southportcorridorchicago.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
Another Chicago officer — represented by city’s former top lawyer — alleges retaliation by CPD supervisors
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors, alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss. What’s more: the attorney representing the officer is Mark […]
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
BGA investigates effectiveness of Community Safety Center's efforts to curb Chicago violence
Dan Hinkel with the BGA joined Eyewitness News Saturday morning with more details on their investigation into the Community Safety Center.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
capitolwolf.com
Jesse White – Grand Marshal
The Illinois State Fair announced Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. White was first elected to the office in 1998, becoming Illinois’ 37th Secretary of State. He had...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed
AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Chicago to get smaller share of new state education money
Chicago is getting a smaller share of new state education funding this year, in part due to a loss of low-income students and an increased property tax base. New calculations released by the Illinois Board of Education this morning give Chicago Public Schools $1.75 billion in state money, an overall increase of roughly 1.5% over last year. But the state’s complex formula for determining how to fund public school districts recategorized Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-based Groupon to lay off 500 employees — what to know
CHICAGO - Chicago-based Groupon is laying off 500 employees, the company announced Monday. The decision to lay off nearly 15% of its global workforce comes as the company aims to "streamline our cost structure," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Groupon. "Put simply, our cost structure and our performance are not...
Neighbors petition U. of C. proposal to convert 57th Street and Stony Island Avenue into two-way
In late-July, an online petition began circulating among Hyde Parkers titled “Protect our neighborhood! Keep 57th St. a one-way between Lake Park and Stony Island.” Within days it generated hundreds of signatures, many from residents who have long advocated for the stretch to remain one-way. The petition was...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend
In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
