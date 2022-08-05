ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lightfoot announces plan to switch city facilities to 100% renewable energy by 2025

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot plans to switch the city's municipal buildings to 100% renewable energy in the next few years.The mayor's office announced an agreement with electric utility Constellation to purchase renewable power for all city facilities and operations by 2025, with their initial five-year energy supply agreement starting in January 2023."The 2022 climate action plan deepens our city's longstanding commitment to climate action, and sets a goal of reducing emissions in Chicago by 62% by 2040," Lightfoot said.Beginning in 2025, the city will begin partially powering large facilities such as the airports, Harold Washington Library Center, and Jardine Water Purification Plant with solar power generated from Swift Current Energy solar farms in Sangamon and Morgan counties in downstate Illinois.That solar farm project is expected to create hundreds of jobs, and be one of the largest solar projects in Illinois to date.The city also will purchase renewable energy credits from other sources for its remaining power uses, such as small- and medium-sized buildings and street lights.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight. One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
WGN News

“Human chain” protest takes place in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Hundreds of Ukrainian women and girls linked hands, forming a human chain, in downtown Chicago to protest the war in Ukraine Sunday. The human chain started at Water Tower Place on Michigan Ave and extended down to Millennium Park. Protesters wore white to represent innocent lives lost in the war and called for […]
capitolwolf.com

Jesse White – Grand Marshal

The Illinois State Fair announced Illinois’ longest serving Secretary of State Jesse White will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. White was first elected to the office in 1998, becoming Illinois’ 37th Secretary of State. He had...
Block Club Chicago

After Outrage, West Side Mural Removed

AUSTIN — A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave. in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and the Chicago Department of Public Health as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Chalkbeat

Chicago to get smaller share of new state education money

Chicago is getting a smaller share of new state education funding this year, in part due to a loss of low-income students and an increased property tax base. New calculations released by the Illinois Board of Education this morning give Chicago Public Schools $1.75 billion in state money, an overall increase of roughly 1.5% over last year. But the state’s complex formula for determining how to fund public school districts recategorized Chicago in...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-based Groupon to lay off 500 employees — what to know

CHICAGO - Chicago-based Groupon is laying off 500 employees, the company announced Monday. The decision to lay off nearly 15% of its global workforce comes as the company aims to "streamline our cost structure," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO of Groupon. "Put simply, our cost structure and our performance are not...
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Kim Foxx has a lot of enemies but one major friend

In Chicago, homicides and shootings are surging while carjackings and shoplifting are rampant. The town is becoming more like the Wild West – no law and no order. And much of the blame falls on its chief law enforcement officer, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx’s record...
