Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

Keith Jackson named president of Crisis Nursery board

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery recently announced Keith Jackson has been installed as the new president of its Board of Directors. Jackson is field supervision director at Edward Jones. He first joined the Crisis Nursery’s Board of Directors in 2015. Originally opening its doors in 1986, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery was the first Crisis Nursery in the state of Missouri, founded by the Junior League of St. Louis, the Coalition of 100 Black Women and Deaconess Hospital. Beginning with just one location, the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery has since grown to include five Crisis Nurseries and ten community-based Family Empowerment Centers across the Greater St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson County Region.
St. Louis American

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
St. Louis American

Jackalyn Olinger Rochelle named board president

Jackalyn A. Olinger Rochelle, partner at Bailey Glasser LLP, has been named president of the Board of Directors at the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. From a young age, she has been dedicated to the Coalition, first as an event volunteer, then as a junior board member, as a governing board member, and now as its president. As an advocate for foster children in the St. Louis area, she is dedicated to governing the Coalition as they work to fulfill their mission of recruiting homes for children in foster care and supporting foster/adoptive families.She serves on several leadership positions within the American Association for Justice (AAJ).
